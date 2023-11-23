MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, is pleased to announce the appointment of its Executive Director, Mathieu Charbonneau, as a Knight of the Order of the Crown of the Kingdom of Belgium. The Order of the Crown is awarded by the Belgian State to individuals who have collaborated with Belgium, particularly in commercial and industrial activities.

On King's Day in Belgium (November 15), the Belgian Ambassador to Canada, Patrick Van Gheel, presented Mr. Charbonneau with this great distinction in recognition of services rendered to the Kingdom of Belgium in the sector of transport and logistics.

Since Mr. Charbonneau took over as Executive Director of CargoM in 2013, he has had the opportunity to work frequently with The Belgian authorities. The transport and logistics ties between Quebec and Belgium have a long history. With maritime transport at the heart of logistics chains, CargoM and the Port of Montreal have a strong commercial relationship with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, a strategic corridor between European markets and the Americas. Mr. Charbonneau has been invited to collaborate on various events in Belgium and actively participated in King Philippe's visit to Quebec in 2018 by organizing a seminar on transport and logistics at the Port of Montreal. In 2022, Mr. Charbonneau was invited by the Government of Flanders to represent Canada in the Flanders Inspires International Visitors Programme (FIIVP) on sustainable and innovative logistics.

"Throughout his professional and personal life, Mr. Charbonneau has forged ever-closer links with Belgium, becoming a benchmark in the world of logistics and transport in Canada and beyond. Despite his responsibilities, he has remained a humble and approachable person who is always committed to bringing people together and working collaboratively. We thank him for his work and are delighted that he has been appointed a Knight of the Order of the Crown on King's Day," said Geert Vansintjan, Consul General of the Kingdom of Belgium in Montreal.

"Receiving this distinction is a real honor for me, and I share it with all the members and partners of CargoM. In the course of my work, I've had the chance to share ideas and consolidate the commercial and collaborative ties that unite us with Belgium. I've met some passionate and innovative players in the transport industry, and I've also discovered an extraordinary country, culture and people. I'd like to mention some of the people I've befriended over the years: the Consul General of the Kingdom of Belgium in Montreal, Mr. Geert Vansintjan, Mr. Yves Lapere of Flanders Investment & Trade, Mr. Michel Bricteux of the Walloon Export and Foreign Investment Agency, Mr. Luc Arnouts of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Mr. Kris Neyens of VIL and my good friend Mr. Bernard Piette of Logistics in Wallonia. Thank you again, and rest assured that this collaboration will continue for a very long time to come," says Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM, metropolitan cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal.

