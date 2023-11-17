MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, Wednesday (November 15) held its 8th Annual Career Day at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay Pavilion, a unique and indispensable event promoting careers and training in the logistics and freight transport sector. Of utmost importance to the development of Greater Montreal, this sector alone accounts for more than 6,000 companies and close to 130,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Over thirty-five exhibitors were there to fill 900+ positions in a wide range of well-paying jobs in logistics and in marine, road, rail and airport transport. Several educational institutions were also on site to showcase the many vocational, technical and university training courses related to the sector. Nearly 400 attendees came to check out the key players in this sector. CargoM Career Day was made possible through the financial participation of the Quebec government and the involvement of partners such as the Montreal Port Authority, the PME MTL Centre-Est and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

A multi-faceted event

There were many high points:

The visits from Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon , Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Ms. Karine Boivin Roy , Assistant to the Cabinet of Ms. Kateri Champagne Jourdain , Minister for Employment, and Ms. Sophie Mauzerolle , City Councillor, Borough of Ville-Marie , member of the executive committee, responsible for transportation and mobility

, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Ms. , Assistant to the Cabinet of Ms. , Minister for Employment, and Ms. , City Councillor, Borough of , member of the executive committee, responsible for transportation and mobility A presentation by the Ministère de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale on its services to businesses

A presentation by the PME MTL Centre-Est network

Hiring on the spot

Truck, train and crane driving simulators and truck demonstrations

A networking activity to close the event (co-hosted with the CITT)

"The Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable is fortunate that it can count on CargoM to collaborate in its activities. If moving goods from point A to point B in an area such as Montreal seems easy, it's because the logistics and transportation players work in concert and develop a cohesive vision of movement. Our government will continue to support CargoM to keep the supply chain competitive while making it greener and even better performing."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"The logistics and transportation industry is steadily growing in importance, and I applaud CargoM's initiative in organizing a Career Day. This sector plays a key role in Quebec's freight supply chain, and its share of GDP totals $11.5 billion."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region

"Career Day is a major event that showcases a large number of quality jobs in the logistics and freight transport sector. Faced with the challenges of recruiting and retaining talent, it's important for employers to be able to promote the industry's professions, and to talk directly with job seekers. I also want to commend the work of the organizers for fostering interactions and synergies between the various industry players."

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister for Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord region

"Career Day, CargoM's flagship event, has become a tradition for our members and partners, who are as actively engaged as ever and just as concerned about workforce and training issues. Let's keep in mind that the primary objective of this job fair is to promote careers and training, but also to raise awareness of this crucial part of our economy among the general public through an extensive promotional campaign. The day is also an ideal opportunity for the players from participating companies to meet, exchange ideas and forge business ties. For all these reasons, such initiatives must be supported by our governments, and unifying events such as the CargoM Career Day must continue. We hope to be able to continue this work of promoting careers and training with all our members, partners and collaborators for many years to come."

Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, CargoM

The workforce: a vital driving force to smoothly operate our supply chain

The logistics and freight transport sector is essential to society's well-being. Workforce and training issues are impacting our companies and testing the soundness of our supply chain. Two sectors are especially affected: trucking and shipping. CargoM is working closely with the two sector committees that represent them. Both Camo-route, the sectorial labour committee of the road transport industry, and the Comité sectoriel de main-d'œuvre de l'industrie maritime updated their sectorial diagnoses this year. Overall, the workforce shortage issue remains the same. Upcoming retirements and high vacancy rates continue to put pressure on most businesses.

Through its Working Group 4 - Workforce, CargoM is implementing several concerted projects that complement the sectorial actions of the committees, such as the CargoM Transport and Logistics Career Day, the Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP), which could be adapted to other trades, and distributing its employment newsletter and promoting job vacances for CargoM members.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectorial committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Quebec government and all its members.

