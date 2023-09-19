CarePatrol Opens Doors to Senior Care Solutions in Canada

Pioneer in Senior Care Solutions Expands its Footprint with Aggressive Growth Starting in Toronto and Ottawa

Ontario, CA, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior care solutions organization in the United States, has committed to expanding into Canada with a strategic focus on launching franchise development initiatives in Toronto and Ottawa. With this expansion, CarePatrol aims to meet the growing demand for senior care services in Canada, providing families with expert guidance in finding the right care solutions for their loved ones.

Canada is experiencing a significant demographic shift, with Statistics Canada projecting that by 2051, nearly one-quarter of the population will be aged 65 and older. The need for senior care services is on the rise, putting strain on caregiving resources. Over the past five years, the number of Canadians aged 65 and older has reached seven million, and with baby boomers retiring at record rates, the demand for senior care is expected to grow even further.

"We are delighted to bring CarePatrol's trusted senior care placement services to Canada. Our goal is to be a valuable resource for Canadian families facing the challenging task of finding the right care solutions for their aging loved ones," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and president of CarePatrol. "According to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) , the estimated annual cost to the healthcare system for senior care is anticipated to reach $40 billion. We are committed to responding to this need by helping our franchisees grow and making clients satisfied with their senior care journey."

CarePatrol's unique approach involves assessing each client's care level needs, financial considerations and preferred locations to recommend the most suitable independent living, assisted living, memory care or in-home care solutions with its three-step process for families starting their senior care journey:

Discovery: CarePatrol asks the right questions to match a senior to the best options for them.

CarePatrol asks the right questions to match a senior to the best options for them. Explore Care Options: Families receive the top three care matches and are accompanied on tours to make informed decisions.

Families receive the top three care matches and are accompanied on tours to make informed decisions. Care Decision: The most suitable solutions are provided, and ongoing support is offered as care needs evolve.

With minimal overhead (just 1-2 employees and no inventory or real estate required), an initial fee starting at $77,500 CAD and a total investment ranging from $113,720 CAD to $145,595 CAD, CarePatrol is actively seeking candidates with an entrepreneurial spirit and the drive to build CarePatrol Canada from the ground up. CarePatrol offers an attractive business opportunity for aspiring Canadian entrepreneurs, including a home-based business model, multi-unit opportunities and a proven track record with over 180 U.S.-based units. Backed by The Riverside Company, CarePatrol boasts a low-cost startup and a history of excellence in senior placement services.

Interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to learn more about this opportunity and the next steps to join the CarePatrol family. To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise in the United States. Through more than 180 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 13 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

For further information: Marcella Winfiele, BizCom Associates, 832.314.8565, [email protected]