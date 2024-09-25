CarePatrol Opens First Canadian Locations Just One Year After Announcing International Development Plans

Leading senior care solutions organization nears significant milestone of 200 open locations with its latest expansions in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- CarePatrol , the U.S.'s largest senior care solutions organization, announced the opening of its first two franchise locations in Ontario, marking a major milestone in the brand's Canada expansion efforts. This development comes just a year after CarePatrol launched its plans to enter the Canadian market, solidifying the brand's continuous growth and steadfast commitment to providing safer care options to seniors.

The inaugural locations, CarePatrol of York Region, North York, and Scarborough , owned by Nicola Carusi, and CarePatrol of Ottawa , owned by Mumtaz and Adoracion Khuwaja, launched earlier this month, now providing families in their local communities with expert guidance in navigating care options for their loved ones. With these new locations, CarePatrol is closer than ever to reaching 200 open locations globally, a significant achievement for the company.

"Our entry into Canada is a pivotal moment for CarePatrol as we've seen incredible demand for proper senior care solutions," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and brand president of CarePatrol. "With the senior population expected to exceed 11 million by 2043, according to CTVNews.ca , the need for quality care and support has never been more pressing. Our trailblazing franchisees have embraced CarePatrol's vision and we look forward to supporting them as they provide seniors and their families a less stressful, easier way to find safer senior care choices in their regions."

CarePatrol's unique approach involves assessing each client's care level needs, financial considerations and preferred locations to recommend the most suitable independent living, assisted living, memory care or in-home care solutions with its three-step process for families starting their senior care journey:

Discovery: CarePatrol asks the right questions to match a senior to the best options for them.

CarePatrol asks the right questions to match a senior to the best options for them. Explore Care Options: Families receive the top three care matches and are accompanied on tours to make informed decisions.

Families receive the top three care matches and are accompanied on tours to make informed decisions. Care Decision: The most suitable solutions are provided, and ongoing support is offered as care needs evolve.

This expansion further cements CarePatrol's mission to empower small business owners desiring to make a meaningful impact in their communities by offering trusted senior care solutions, supported by industry-leading training and ongoing support. CarePatrol offers an attractive business opportunity for aspiring Canadian entrepreneurs, including a home-based business model and multi-unit opportunities. Backed by The Riverside Company, the organization boasts a low-cost franchise startup fee and a history of excellence in senior care advisory services.

Interested prospects can explore franchise opportunities with CarePatrol in Canada by visiting https://carepatrol.ca/franchising/ .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise in the United States. With more than 200 territories sold and nearly 200 open locations across 40 states and Canada, local senior advisors provide a no-cost service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 14 years in a row, including its induction into the Hall of Fame in 2024, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

