CarePatrol Launches AlignedCare™ Proprietary Value-Based Program

Leading senior care advisory organization focuses on delivering personalized care solutions through a value-based lens

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- CarePatrol , a leading senior care solutions franchise with more than 200 locations open across 40 states and Canada, is proud to announce the launch of its proprietary program, AlignedCare™ , a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of care and improving the lives of aging adults through collaboration with value-based care partners. As a first-of-its-kind program, AlignedCare™ advisors and partners will lead the industry in delivering personalized care solutions that prioritize trust, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

Set for full launch this year, AlignedCare emphasizes a "value over volumes" approach to senior care, ensuring personalization, collaboration, and long-term outcomes. Based on the Eight Dimensions of Wellness, AlignedCare redefines the way senior care solutions are recommended. The holistic program is designed to provide higher levels of independence, satisfaction, and dignity for older adults and their families.

"At CarePatrol, we are committed to reshaping senior living decisions by prioritizing quality care and stability at the core of our approach," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and brand president of CarePatrol. "AlignedCare represents a revolutionary shift in how we support older adults and collaborate with partners, ensuring a more personalized experience and value-driven approach. By placing older adults at the center of their care decisions, this initiative reinforces our dedication to advocacy, innovation, and the future of senior care services."

"Our franchisees are at the heart of delivering quality care solutions to seniors and their families," said Bongiovanni. "The launch of AlignedCare further equips them with the tools, training, and partnerships needed to lead the industry in advocating for older adults. By integrating this innovative approach, our advisors can make an even greater impact, ensuring seniors receive the highest quality of care, dignity, and independence."

The launch of AlignedCare underscores CarePatrol's dedication to advancing the care and support for individuals, empowering them to make informed decisions, enhance their well-being while maintaining independence. To learn more, visit https://carepatrol.ca/care-resources/alignedcare/ .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise in the United States. With more than 200 territories sold and nearly 200 open locations across 40 states and Canada, local senior advisors provide a no-cost service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 14 years in a row, including its induction into the Hall of Fame in 2024, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit https://carepatrol.ca/franchising/ .

