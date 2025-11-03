More than 8 million Canadians care for a family member or friend, and half will be a caregiver at some point. The impact of care can be significant. According to CCCE's 2024 report,Caring in Canada, half of caregivers feel overwhelmed, stressed and face financial pressures. A recent spotlight report by the Ontario Caregiver Organization revealed that more than 70% of caregivers in the province are so burned out they feel like they can't go on.

"Caregiving touches every Canadian family, including mine," says Naomi Azrieli, O.C., DPhil, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation, which established CCCE in 2022. "We know the system can do better. The Summit is about transforming that belief into action -- and ensuring caregivers get the supports and resources they need to thrive."

"More than 30,000 Canadians have already called on government to Act on Care," adds Liv Mendelsohn, CCCE's Executive Director. "We know what works -- and we know what caregivers need. This Summit is where momentum becomes movement."

A National Conversation on Care

The Summit invites caregivers, care providers, healthcare leaders, policymakers and researchers to come together to share challenges and best practices and learn practical tools to apply to their advocacy efforts to continue to build the growing care movement.

Featured speakers include Arlene Dickinson, André Picard, Secretary of State (Seniors) Stephanie McLean, and former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, alongside frontline caregivers and advocates leading change in their communities.

A Caucus for Care in Parliament

In tandem with the Summit, CCCE is hosting a Parliamentary Reception to celebrate the formation of its newest National Caregiving Caucus. CCCE is welcoming new members following the 2025 federal election.

The role of the National Caregiving Caucus is to ensure that the voices and interests of caregivers are considered in federal policies and regulations. CCCE will convene the Caucus twice a year.

Caucus representatives include:

Liberal Party of Canada

MP Yasir Naqvi (Ottawa Centre)

MP Chi Nguyen (Spadina--Harbourfront )

MP Karim Bardeesy (Tiaiako'n-Parkdale-High Park)

MP Leslie Church (Toronto-St. Paul's)

MP Jean Yip (Scarborough-Agincourt)

MP Anna Gainey (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount)

Conservative Party of Canada

MP Melissa Lantsman (Thornhill)

MP Anna Roberts (King--Vaughan)

MP Matt Jeneroux (Edmonton Riverbend)

MP Laila Goodridge (Fort McMurray-Cold Lake)

New Democratic Party of Canada

MP Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Centre)

Celebrating Canada's Champions of Care

To recognize the outstanding achievements of caregivers, care providers and organizations driving a brighter future of care in Canada, CCCE is also hosting its second Canadian Caregiving Summit Gala. The Gala will be hosted by JUNO-nominated comedian Courtney Gilmour.

