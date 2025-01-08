Who Cares: New Podcast Explores the Hidden Realities of Caregiving in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - A mother leaves her career to care for her son with cerebral palsy full-time. An adult sibling spends their days navigating the complexities of caregiving for their brother with a disability. A personal support worker ends a grueling overnight shift, only to begin another at home, caring for their mother battling cancer.

These are just three of the millions of caregiving stories that shape the lives of over eight million Canadians, caring for someone with an illness, disability or age-related needs. These experiences are at the heart of Who Cares, a new podcast from the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE) and Snack Labs.

Hosted by sibling caregiver Melissa Ngo, the eight-part series shines a spotlight on the unseen realities of caregivers and care providers across Canada. It reveals how caregiving acts as the linchpin of Canadian society, holding together our healthcare systems and economy.

"Caregiving is a powerful bond for Canadian families, yet many caregivers feel isolated and invisible," says Liv Mendelsohn, executive director of CCCE. Who Cares takes listeners through the moments of joy and meaning, and also the hidden and, at times, difficult truths of caregiving. It also offers hope and a vision for a brighter, more supportive future of care."

Exploring Caregiving Through Lived Experiences

The series delves into the joys, challenges, and systemic issues surrounding caregiving, guided by the voices of those with lived experience. Each themed episode explores topics such as:

The impact of caregiving on the workforce

The unique experiences of sibling and young caregivers

Caregiving within equity-seeking communities

Grief and bereavement

The final two episodes examine existing policy solutions in Canada and abroad that aim to support caregivers and spotlight the critical need for a National Caregiving Strategy, which CCCE will launch in February 2025.

Voices of Care

Who Cares amplifies the voices of caregivers and care providers while featuring insights from some of Canada's leading figures in health and social policy, including journalist and author André Picard, former Trudeau government advisor Tyler Meredith, and Dr. Grant Bruno.

Caregiving in Canada

Earlier this year, CCCE's Caring in Canada report highlighted the realities of caregiving in the country:

Mental health struggles : One in four caregivers report fair or poor mental health. Nearly half (47%) feel tired, 44% feel worried or anxious, and 37% feel overwhelmed due to caregiving responsibilities.

: One in four caregivers report fair or poor mental health. Nearly half (47%) feel tired, 44% feel worried or anxious, and 37% feel overwhelmed due to caregiving responsibilities. Financial strain : Half of caregivers experienced financial stress in the past year, with 22% spending at least $1,000 per month on out-of-pocket expenses.

: Half of caregivers experienced financial stress in the past year, with 22% spending at least per month on out-of-pocket expenses. Paid care provider challenges : 80% of paid care providers have considered leaving their jobs due to low wages, inadequate staffing, discrimination, and workplace safety concerns.

: 80% of paid care providers have considered leaving their jobs due to low wages, inadequate staffing, discrimination, and workplace safety concerns. The "extra shift": Most caregivers balance work with caregiving, dedicating an average of 30 hours per week to caregiving responsibilities.

About CCCE

CCCE is an initiative of the Azrieli Foundation to support and empower family caregivers and care providers across Canada. We bring together stakeholders from across the country, translate knowledge to practice, scale what works and fill gaps through innovation. We are guided by four focus areas: support networks and knowledge sharing; education and leadership development; advocacy and policy development; and inclusion and underserved communities. Our expertise and insight, drawn from lived experiences, help us campaign for better systems and lasting change. We work closely with our partners and grantees towards shared goals and better experiences for all those who provide care.

