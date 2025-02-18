1 in 4 Canadians—more than 8 million people—are caregivers, and a growing number are experiencing significant health, social and financial consequences related to their caregiving roles

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE) , has released a National Caregiving Strategy calling on the federal government to address Canada's growing caregiving crisis. The strategy outlines actionable policy solutions to transform caregiving systems, reduce financial and workplace stress and establish caregiving as a cornerstone of Canada's health and social policies.

It is designed to provide a roadmap for the federal government to fulfill its commitment to developing a much-needed National Caregiving Strategy, as outlined in Budget 2024. It was co-created through extensive consultations with thousands of caregivers, care providers and policy experts across Canada and reflects the lived experiences of those on the frontlines of caregiving. It also emphasizes a comprehensive continuum of care, ensuring individuals receive the right level of support at every stage of their journey while recognizing the reciprocal nature of many caregiving relationships.

"Caregivers in Canada are in crisis, but solutions exist to make this universal experience better for everyone," said Liv Mendelsohn, CCCE Executive Director. "Our strategy provides a clear path for our government to take action and to ensure caregivers across Canada receive the support they deserve."

"The vast majority of Canadians will either require care or become a caregiver at some point in their lives," said Naomi Azrieli, Azrieli Foundation Chair and CEO.

"The Azrieli Foundation created CCCE to give caregiving a national platform and to give caregivers a voice. We are incredibly proud to be a catalyst for change on this important issue."

The release of the strategy comes as millions of caregivers face mounting financial stress, mental health challenges and insufficient workplace support across Canada. Caregivers dedicate an average of five hours daily to caring for loved ones while navigating a fragmented and underfunded system. Meanwhile, paid care providers endure low wages, challenging working conditions and burnout, further worsening labour shortages in the sector.

CCCE's strategy focuses on five priority areas to build a sustainable and equitable caregiving system:

Improve supports, programs and services for caregivers Provide caregivers with financial support when and how they need it

Improve caregivers' well-being through targeted programs and services Support caregivers in work and education Improve caregiver leave and benefits to reflect caregiver needs, not just end of life circumstances

Provide caregivers balancing work or school with greater financial security

Encourage caregiver-friendly workplace policies across federally regulated sectors Strengthen Support for Care Recipients Simplify access to the Disability Tax Credit and improve the Registered Disability Savings Plan

Implement an increase to benefits such as the Canada Disability Benefit and Medical Expense Tax Credit Build a Sustainable Paid Care Workforce Provide living wages and protections for paid care providers

Improve pathways to permanent residency for migrant care providers Federal Leadership and Recognition Develop legislation that formalizes a National Caregiving Strategy and create an Advisory Council

Prioritize caregiving in healthcare discussions with provinces and territories

Ensure veteran and military families get the support they deserve

A National Consultation Process

CCCE's National Caregiving Strategy was created through a pan-Canadian co-design consultation process involving thousands of stakeholders across the country. This included working closely with caregiving organizations, the convening of a National Care Champion's Table made up of experts and leaders across aging, disability, healthcare organizations, caregivers and care providers, virtual consultation sessions and an online consultation process to allow caregivers to provide real-time input into the strategy.

Last November, CCCE also announced the creation of the National Caregiving Caucus, which includes Members of Parliament from all parties in the House of Commons. The Caucus is the first group of federally elected officials to be focused on caregiving issues. The role of the National Caregiving Caucus is to ensure that the voices and interests of caregivers are considered in federal policies and regulations. CCCE will convene the Caucus twice a year.

Rallying Canadians to Act on Care

The release of this strategy coincides with the launch of a national awareness campaign to mobilize support from citizens across the country. Canadians are urged to add their voices to demand federal action and make caregiving a central pillar of Canada's future. To find out more please visit canadiancaregiving.org/act.

"Millions of Canadians are navigating caregiving with minimal support, and it's simply unacceptable," said Mendelsohn. "Our campaign is calling on all Canadians to stand up for caregivers and call on the federal government to address Canada's growing caregiving crisis now."

To download a full copy of CCCE's National Caregiving Strategy please visit canadiancaregiving.org/national-caregiving-strategy.

About The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE)

CCCE is an initiative of the Azrieli Foundation created to support and empower caregivers and care providers across Canada. We bring together stakeholders from across the country, translate knowledge to practice, scale what works and fill gaps through innovation. Guided by four focus areas: support networks and knowledge sharing; education and leadership development; advocacy and policy development; and inclusion and underserved communities, CCCE works closely with partners and grantees towards shared goals and better experiences for all those who provide care. Our expertise and insight, drawn from lived experiences, help us campaign for better systems and lasting change. For more information please visit: https://canadiancaregiving.org .

