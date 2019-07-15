Cardiac Smash ping-pong competitors rally for Heart & Stroke in Toronto

"A huge thanks to all the corporate teams, sponsors and volunteers that make this event possible," says Michael Kessel, President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada. "We have such a great time each year and I am so pleased to see continued support for this event that raises money for Heart & Stroke."

Cardiac Smash has found success in Toronto and expanded to Vancouver in 2018, raising $100,000 last year in each city. This year the event was held in Montreal for the first time in June and will return for a second time in Vancouver in September.

"We are thrilled to be a part of such a fun and exciting fundraiser once again," says Avril Goffredo, Executive Vice President, Ontario & Nunavut, Heart & Stroke. "Not only are we able to use the funds raised at Cardiac Smash to help those in Canada by funding heart disease and stroke research, health promotion programs and advocacy, we also love to see people get active and participate in heart healthy activities like ping-pong."

In Canada, one person dies every five minutes from heart disease, stroke and related conditions. The good news is up to 80% of premature heart disease and stroke is preventable through lifestyle choices that can reduce key risk factors. Heart & Stroke recommends adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity per week, in bouts of 10 minutes or more.

For more information visit www.cardiacsmash.com.

Ping-pong fast facts

Ping-pong players can expect to burn between 200 and 350 calories per hour of play if they are beginners. Advanced players can burn up to 500 calories per hour, depending on how active the match gets.

Research has shown ping-pong activates more parts of the brain than any other sport.

Ping-pong is the third largest participation sport in the world after soccer and cricket.

A series of preliminary clinical studies in Japan found that ping-pong markedly increases the flow of blood to the brain and could possibly even prevent dementia.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke leads the fight against heart disease and stroke. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. www.heartandstroke.ca

