Carbon Upcycling Technologies and Ash Grove Break Ground on Canadian First-of-Its-Kind Carbon Capture and Utilization Facility

The Government of Canada has awarded $10M in Federal Support to Help Scale the Carbon 1 Mississauga Facility for Low-Carbon Cement Production

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Carbon Upcycling Technologies ("Carbon Upcycling"), a leader in carbon and resource utilization, and Ash Grove, a CRH Company and one of North America's leading cement manufacturers, today broke ground on Carbon 1 Mississauga - a Canadian first-of-its-kind commercial carbon capture and utilization facility at Ash Grove's cement plant in Mississauga, Ontario.

The project will use Carbon Upcycling's patented technology to permanently sequester CO₂ from the cement kiln and utilize it to transform locally produced industrial byproducts into high-quality, low-carbon supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). Once operational in 2026, the facility will have the capacity to produce up to 30,000 tonnes of SCMs annually, directly contributing to Canada's climate and clean manufacturing goals.

In recognition of its innovation and environmental potential, the Carbon 1 Mississauga project has been awarded up to $10 million in federal funding through three key Canadian programs. Carbon 1 Mississauga is supported by Next Generation Manufacturing's Sustainable Manufacturing Program, the Environment and Climate Change Canada's Low-Carbon Economy Fund and is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

"Clean technology, including carbon capture, will play an integral role in our efforts to decarbonize. Projects such as this one present significant economic opportunity for Canadian industry in clean technology, clean energy and decarbonization. We will continue to work with partners across sectors to accelerate the adoption of this kind of technology and ensure Canada is a global leader in carbon capture investments." – The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

"Harnessing advanced digital technologies is key to making manufacturing more sustainable and efficient. The Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, one of Canada's global innovation clusters, is helping to accelerate environmentally responsible manufacturing processes from coast to coast to coast. These collaborative projects highlight the power of innovation to drive real progress—helping Canada's manufacturers thrive while supporting our climate goals and enhancing our global competitiveness." – The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.

"Carbon 1 Mississauga is a milestone in our journey to build world-leading, domestic supply chains in North America. It will stand as a testament to the shared commitment of our team, our partners at CRH and Ash Grove, and the local community who share our vision for a resilient, clean tomorrow. With this project we're setting the precedent for a new way forward. One that aligns community, industry and climate, so that we can build local, build better, and most importantly, build today." - Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling

"What we're launching is more than a new system - it's a new way forward. This project signals a breakthrough in how we decarbonize one of the world's most essential industries. We're proud to build it in Canada, using homegrown talent, partnerships and purpose-driven innovation." –Serge Schmidt, President of Ash Grove.

The Carbon 1 Mississauga project is being delivered through a multi-stakeholder collaboration. CRH Ventures, the venture capital unit of CRH, has invested in Carbon Upcycling and is playing a key role in scaling the company's technology.

"This groundbreaking project is a powerful example of what happens when innovators, industry leaders and governments come together with a shared vision. We're proud to support Carbon Upcycling in bringing scalable, carbon-smart cement solutions to market and to accelerate innovation that drives our industry forward." – Eduardo Gomez, Head of CRH Ventures.

This initiative will create several permanent skilled jobs in the Ontario region and support additional employment during the construction phase.

About Carbon Upcycling

Carbon Upcycling is a carbon and resource utilization company, strengthening critical cement supply chains for the infrastructure of tomorrow. Its technology offers a productive solution for CO₂ emissions and industrial waste materials by upcycling them into low-carbon supplementary cement products. The patented system captures and reduces emissions through carbon capture and abatement while fostering localized, circular supply chains.

Carbon Upcycling is backed by a syndicate of strategic investors, including Builders Vision, the Business Development Bank of Canada, Climate Investment, Oxy Low-Carbon Ventures, and Clean Energy Ventures, as well as three of the world's leading cement manufacturers: CRH Ventures, Cemex Ventures, and TITAN Group. Learn more at carbonupcycling.com.

About Ash Grove

Ash Grove, a CRH Company, is one of North America's leading cement manufacturers, with a legacy of innovation and excellence dating back to 1882. The Company operates 12 world-class cement plants and a vast network of 41 terminals across the United States and Canada. Renowned for its forward-thinking approach, Ash Grove combines technical expertise, robust safety standards, and empowered talent to deliver high performance and better serve our customers.

At Ash Grove, we stand together to reinvent the way our world is built. To learn more about us go to www.ashgrove.com.

About CRH Ventures

CRH Ventures is the venture capital unit of CRH, a leading provider of building materials solutions. With access to CRH's Venturing and Innovation Fund, CRH Ventures partners with and invests ambitiously and strategically in ConTech and ClimateTech start-ups across the entire construction value chain. For more information visit www.crhventures.com.

For more information, please contact Dante Luu at [email protected].