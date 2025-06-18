Carbon Upcycling Closes $18M Investment Led by Builders Vision to Bolster Cement Manufacturing Resiliency

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Carbon Upcycling Technologies ("Carbon Upcycling"), a leader in carbon and resource utilization, announced today the closing of its USD 18 million investment round led by Builders Vision, a team of investors and philanthropists accelerating tomorrow's most promising solutions across agriculture, food, and oceans. The latest investment builds on a landmark period of momentum for Carbon Upcycling as the company develops its first-of-its-kind carbon capture & utilization technology project at the Ash Grove Mississauga Cement Plant, and executes on its newly signed memorandum of agreement with TITAN Group to assess projects at two of its cement plants.

Carbon Upcycling's low-carbon material at the company's commercial demonstration facility. (CNW Group/Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.)

The investment round garnered follow-on participation from a strong contingent of existing investors, including Business Development Bank of Canada, Climate Investment, Amplify Capital, and strategic investors CRH Ventures, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, and TITAN Group. The continued participation of returning investors underscores the growing confidence in Carbon Upcycling's commercial readiness and role in manufacturing localized, low-carbon building materials.

"Builders Vision's investment, along with the continued support of our partners, is a powerful signal that the market is ready for scalable, science-based solutions like Carbon Upcycling," said Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling. "With the support of Builders Vision and our strategic partners, we are setting the foundation for low-carbon construction, demonstrating that it is not just possible — but practical, profitable, and available today."

Carbon Upcycling's groundbreaking technology produces high-performance, sustainable supplementary cementitious products by utilizing and upcycling locally sourced, low-value materials and captured CO₂ emissions. In doing so, the technology localizes critical building material supplies, bolstering construction supply chains and significantly reducing cement emissions.

"Carbon Upcycling is redefining what's possible in industrial decarbonization by turning waste and emissions into valuable, scalable materials," said James Lindsay, Investment Director at Builders Vision. "Their technology is widely applicable to a number of local feedstocks and quickly integrates onsite to existing production facilities, and that's what the market needs. We're proud to support their growth as they lead the charge toward a more sustainable and resilient construction industry, starting with a flagship project that sets a new global standard."

With this latest investment, Carbon Upcycling is poised to lead the next era of low-carbon innovation in construction. By combining scalable carbon capture with waste utilization, the company addresses a critical environmental challenge while laying the groundwork for a resilient, clean supply chain to support tomorrow's infrastructure.

To learn more about Carbon Upcycling, visit carbonupcycling.com.

About Carbon Upcycling

Carbon Upcycling is a carbon and resource utilization company, strengthening critical cement supply chains for the infrastructure of tomorrow. Its technology offers a value-add solution for CO₂ emissions and industrial waste materials by upcycling them into low-carbon supplementary cement products. The patented system captures and reduces emissions through carbon capture and abatement while fostering localized, circular supply chains.

Carbon Upcycling is backed by a syndicate of strategic investors, including Builders Vision, Business Development Bank of Canada, Climate Investment, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, Clean Energy Ventures, and Amplify Capital, as well as three of the world's leading cement manufacturers: CRH, Cemex, and TITAN Group. Learn more at carbonupcycling.com.

About Builders Vision:

Builders Vision is a team of investors and philanthropists accelerating tomorrow's most promising solutions across food and agriculture, energy and oceans. By deploying capital from grantmaking to market-rate investments, we aim to maximize financial returns and lasting impact. We are diversified and risk-aware, ensuring our investments balance both financial growth and long-term sustainability. The team's portfolios include over 300 grantees, over 100 emerging and established fund managers across all asset classes, and nearly 50 direct investments in companies and accelerators.

A more resilient future for investors, communities, and the planet requires harnessing the collective power of innovation, capital and collaboration. We work closely with leaders and visionaries at the cutting edge of sustainability. At the heart of everything we do are our partners — the entrepreneurs, advocates, scientists and co-investors — who are closest to the solutions that will transform industries and achieve lasting impact.

SOURCE Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Dante Luu, [email protected]