Carbon Upcycling Welcomes Former Holcim Group Strategy Executive Markus Kritzler as Chief Revenue Officer

CALGARY, AB, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Carbon Upcycling Technologies ("Carbon Upcycling"), a leader in carbon and waste utilization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Markus Kritzler as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 20 years of strategy and executive experience, Markus joins Carbon Upcycling at a pivotal time as the company advances toward its flagship commercial-scale project at one of Canada's largest cement plants.

Markus Kritzler, Chief Revenue Officer, Carbon Upcycling (CNW Group/Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.)

Markus served as Head of Group Strategy at Holcim Group from 2011 to 2020, where he managed strategic projects and resource allocation across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East Africa. During his tenure, he played a key role in the historic multibillion-dollar merger of building materials giants Holcim and Lafarge. After Holcim, Markus served as Managing Director at 414 Capital and Ingenia Capital, building an impressive track record of over 70 M&A transactions, spanning early-stage investments, middle-market deals, and large corporate acquisitions.

"Carbon Upcycling has developed a groundbreaking technology that addresses a critical challenge for the cement industry: the decreasing availability of cementitious materials. I am excited to collaborate with the team and their partners to commercialize this innovation and drive the future of sustainable, locally sourced construction," said Markus Kritzler.

Markus's leadership in strategic partnerships and team development within the cement industry will be instrumental in driving Carbon Upcycling's expansion across North America and Europe. His expertise comes at a significant time as the company prepares to launch its commercial-scale facility at a Canadian cement plant. This first-of-its-kind project will advance local, low-carbon construction by domestically manufacturing supplementary cementitious materials from upcycled CO₂ emissions and steel byproducts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Markus to the team," said Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling. "His deep industry knowledge in both developed and emerging markets, proven leadership, and track record of strong strategic thinking will be invaluable as we expand our market presence globally. With Markus at the helm of our business development efforts, Carbon Upcycling is well-positioned to forge critical partnerships and accelerate the adoption of our low-carbon solutions with our partners in the cement and building materials industry."

With Markus's appointment, Carbon Upcycling reinforces its leadership team and commitment to providing localized, scalable, and low-carbon cement solutions for tomorrow's infrastructure.

About Carbon Upcycling

Carbon Upcycling is a carbon and waste utilization company securing critical cement supply chains for the infrastructure of tomorrow. Its technology offers a productive solution for CO₂ emissions and industrial waste by upcycling them into low-carbon cement products. The patented system captures and reduces emissions through carbon capture and abatement while fostering localized, circular supply chains.

Carbon Upcycling is backed by a syndicate of strategic investors, including the Business Development Bank of Canada, Climate Investment, Oxy Low-Carbon Ventures, Clean Energy Ventures, and Amplify Capital, as well as three of the world's leading cement manufacturers: CRH, Cemex, and Titan Cement. Learn more at carbonupcycling.com.

SOURCE Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Dante Luu, Communications, Carbon Upcycling, [email protected]