RIMOUSKI, QC, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - A recently signed funding agreement between the Canadian government and the Marine Environmental Observation, Prediction and Response Network (MEOPAR) will see $38.1 million bolster the organization's network, starting this summer.

For over a decade, the not-for-profit has been connecting individuals and initiatives in ocean research across Canada. It assists scientists and researchers by funding their work, helping them overcome barriers to collaboration, and by supporting training for the next generation of marine professionals.

MEOPAR succeeded in a highly competitive process to secure this funding, as part of $800 million granted to science and research organizations across Canada through the Strategic Science Fund (SSF).

Under the SSF, the organization is actively expanding its objectives to align with urgent federal priorities, with a coordinated Canadian approach: funding research, talent development and attraction, knowledge mobilization, and culture related to ocean sciences.

MEOPAR's reimagined organization will be on the leading edge of community-focused work, as it continues to develop communities of practice and will propose new collaboration and funding structures. An area of expansion will be support for research that is led by Indigenous and local organizations.

These ocean-connected communities face multiple challenges and opportunities arising from climate change. However, they are not always well connected to the advanced R&D capacity and knowledge relevant to their needs. Novel Living Labs and Communities of Practice will broaden access to ideas and scientific capacity, building on local knowledge and expertise and propelling innovation beyond academia and government—enabling grassroots industry groups, coastal communities, Indigenous organizations and communities, and Canadian not-for-profits to identify research priorities and be partners in that research.

With new scientific direction, MEOPAR will also extend its national reach, by hiring a team of geographically-distributed professionals to power the network. The advisory team and management committees will operate from hubs in different provinces, and come from a diverse range of backgrounds.

Grants like these allow MEOPAR to continue to advance Canada's scientific capacity to observe, predict and respond to marine environmental and technological changes, and enhance the resilience of ocean-connected communities and industries in the face of climate change.

Quotes

"MEOPAR's strength lies in its ability to connect and collaborate. Our network brings together people and perspectives from across the country, with the shared goal of enhancing Canada's research capacity in a changing marine environment. I'm delighted that this award will strengthen our network and expand our funding into coastal and indigenous communities across Canada."

-Dr. Fanny Noisette, Scientific Director, MEOPAR

"This is an exciting new phase for MEOPAR. Researchers who have received support in the past can look forward to new funding programs in areas like access to ships, and marine research infrastructure. While MEOPAR researchers have always excelled at including partners and rightsholders in their projects, the new SSF program will deepen those relationships by allowing direct support of a diverse range of Canadian ocean experts."

-Dr. Brent Else, Scientific Director, MEOPAR

"Our government is proud to invest $38.1 million through the Strategic Science Fund to expand MEOPAR's network across Canada. This funding marks a significant step in supporting marine science, both within academia and beyond. MEOPAR's innovative approach not only enhances our understanding of ocean dynamics but also strengthens our ability to tackle climate challenges. By fostering collaboration and empowering local communities, MEOPAR's pioneering efforts will drive Canadian growth and prosperity for generations to come."

-The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Like MEOPAR, The Institut des sciences de la mer (ISMER) of the Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR) is committed to advancing research and sharing knowledge about Canada's diverse marine and coastal environments. We know firsthand how critical it is to invest in the people and communities that are making this work happen—and we look forward to seeing MEOPAR grow and evolve with new funding."

- Guillaume St-Onge, Director, Institut des sciences de la mer (ISMER) of the Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)

"This important investment in MEOPAR will allow it to continue its role as a cornerstone of marine research and innovation in Canada. The strategic funding will strengthen our national network, substantiating partnerships and sparking new collaborations that support the groundbreaking research we need to addresses urgent ocean challenges. Dalhousie University is proud to host MEOPAR as it expands its reach and impact, empowering communities and enhancing our collective ability to respond to marine environmental shifts and climate change."

- Dr. Charles Macdonald, Dean of Science, Dalhousie University

Quick facts

The creation of the Strategic Science Fund (SSF) was announced in Budget 2019 as a way to make federal investments in third-party science and research more effective by assessing applicants using a framework of principles for allocating federal funding.

as a way to make federal investments in third-party science and research more effective by assessing applicants using a framework of principles for allocating federal funding. MEOPAR was previously funded by the federal government's Networks of Centres of Excellence Secretariat. The organization was funded with $25 million in 2012 and received renewed funding of $28.5 million in 2017. MEOPAR also receives leveraged partner funding and in-kind support from universities, organizations and industry.

in 2012 and received renewed funding of in 2017. MEOPAR also receives leveraged partner funding and in-kind support from universities, organizations and industry. Canada has the world's longest coastline, spanning over 200,000 km, of which over three quarters is Arctic. Canada's Exclusive Economic Zone covers 6 million square km of ocean, 2/3 the size of our landmass.

