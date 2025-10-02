The Port-Colborne-based block manufacturer has begun producing decarbonized concrete blocks made with CarbiCrete technology

PORT COLBORNE, ON, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete has announced that Canal Block, an Ontario-based concrete block manufacturer has begun production of concrete blocks made with CarbiCrete technology at its Port Colborne facility.

CarbiCrete's patented technology enables the production of cement-free concrete, avoiding 100% of cement-related emissions by replacing cement with a steel-making by-product and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by mineralizing CO2 into the concrete for permanent storage.

An ASTM-verified environmental product declaration (EPD) confirms that CarbiCrete construction blocks have a carbon footprint that is 20 times lower than the industry average.

Canal Block is the second Canadian manufacturer to license CarbiCrete's technology, and the first in Ontario.

"We're thrilled that builders in Ontario can now purchase CarbiCrete blocks to lower embodied carbon in their construction projects," says Jacob Homiller, CarbiCrete's CEO. "Canal Block and the Bylsma family have a long history of manufacturing sustainable building products, and we're excited to have them as partners as we advance our mission to make concrete a climate solution."

"Canal Block is excited to introduce this groundbreaking technology to the Ontario masonry market," says Durk Bylsma, Canal Block's president. "Using these blocks allows designers to choose a building material with proven durability, fire resistance and energy efficiency, but with minimal embodied carbon."

The news of this expansion comes on the heels of CarbiCrete's recent announcement that POINT.P, a brand of construction materials giant Saint-Gobain, will open a CarbiCrete production line at its plant in Hauts-de-France in 2026.

CarbiCrete products are currently available in Quebec through Patio Drummond and in the northeastern US, through Gagne & Son.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based concrete technology company whose patented process enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. CarbiCrete.com

About Canal Block

Canal Block is Niagara-based manufacturer of concrete masonry units, serving the the Southern Ontario masonry market. A family business, Canal Block prides itself on producing innovative, quality products with a low environmental footprint. Canalblock.com

