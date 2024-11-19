The EPD sets a new standard for concrete, showing a 20 times lower Global Warming Potential than the industry average

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - CarbiCrete, a leader in decarbonized concrete, and Climate Earth, the leading provider of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) in the concrete industry, have released the first-ever EPD for CarbiCrete's cement-free concrete masonry units (CMUs). The announcement was made at the Concrete Masonry and Hardscapes Association's Canadian Hardscapes Activities Meeting in Montreal.

Le potentiel de réchauffement global des blocs de construction de CarbiCrete est 20 fois inférieur à la moyenne de l'industrie. (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

CarbiCrete's patented technology enables the production of cement-free concrete, avoiding cement-related emissions and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by replacing cement with a steel-making by-product and mineralizing CO2 into the concrete for permanent storage.

Verified by ASTM under Concrete Masonry and Segmental Concrete Paving Product EPD Requirements, the EPD reveals that CarbiCrete CMUs, produced by Quebec-based hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond, boast a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 11.7 kg CO 2 eq per cubic metre of concrete—20 times lower than the industry average of over 200—establishing a new benchmark for the industry in low-carbon concrete solutions.

The plant and product-specific EPD helps architects, engineers, and builders achieve their sustainability goals by providing them with precise, transparent data detailing the significant environmental benefits of CarbiCrete's cement-free CMUs.

"This EPD demonstrates the substantial impact that our technology has on reducing the CO2 footprint of concrete. CarbiCrete's technology provides considerable value to the construction industry and end users, and this EPD enables them to make more informed comparisons to meet their sustainability goals," says Jacob Homiller, CEO of CarbiCrete. "We look forward to working with Climate Earth on additional EPDs as we bring to market more innovative products to decarbonize the built environment."

"CarbiCrete's innovative approach—eliminating cement and drastically reducing CO2 emissions—sets them apart as a true leader in sustainable concrete," said Chris Erickson, CEO of Climate Earth. "By working together, we're able to create product and site-specific EPDs showcasing these extraordinary carbon reductions. Different from industry averages, our EPDs capture the full impact of using local suppliers and recycled materials, empowering clients to highlight their sustainability efforts with clarity and precision."

This coming January, Climate Earth and CarbiCrete will be co-hosting a webinar that will take an in-depth look at the LCA/EPD process, providing participants with technical insights into how CarbiCrete achieves such remarkable GWP reductions.

In September, it was announced that Canal Block, a masonry producer in Port Colborne, Ontario will begin producing CarbiCrete products in early 2025.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

About Climate Earth

Climate Earth is the first and only global provider of on-demand, digital EPDs and business intelligence tools for the concrete industry. Climate Earth's mission is to increase transparency and help concrete producers accelerate product innovation for low carbon concrete with on-demand EPDs and advanced digital tools that measure, analyze, and project environmental impacts. Founded in 2008 and based in Richmond, California, Climate Earth systems have automated EPD creation for over 1,200 ready mix, block and cement plants worldwide and have generated over 70,000 third party verified EPDs. For more information visit:climateearth.com

Media Contacts: CarbiCrete, Yuri Mytko; Climate Earth, Jules Conde