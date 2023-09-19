TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 12, it's World Sight Day, an international day of awareness organized by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). To spread awareness on the importance of eye health, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS), the national authority on eye and vision care in Canada, has launched a national photo contest: See The Possibilities 'Uniquely Canadian' .

Canadian Ophthalmological Society (CNW Group/Canadian Ophthalmological Society)

As part of the #LoveYourEyes initiative, the COS is encouraging individuals, families, and communities to focus on eye health. Acknowledging the beauty and wonders that healthy vision brings, the COS invites Canadians to capture the essence of their unique experiences in Canada. Whether it's the picturesque landscapes, cultural experiences, or iconic Canadian moments, participants are encouraged to submit their photographs before the deadline of October 3, 2023.

"World Sight Day serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining good eye health, while also fostering education and raising awareness about the four major eye diseases and their associated risk factors," says Dr. Phil Hooper, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "Through the 'See The Possibilities' contest, we want to celebrate the beauty of Canada and inspire everyone to cherish and protect their vision."

Once the submission period concludes, voting will open to the general public from October 4 to 19, 2023, where Canadians will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite photo that best embodies the spirit of Canada. In addition to the 'People's Choice' winning photo, the COS panel will also select a winning photo. Both winners will be awarded a $300 Amazon gift certificate.

The contest, running from now until October 3, 2023, invites Canadians to capture the essence of their unique experiences in Canada. Whether it's the picturesque landscapes, cultural experiences, or iconic Canadian moments, participants are encouraged to submit their photographs before the deadline of October 3, 2023. The submission process is simple, and detailed instructions can be found on the See the Possibilities website.

Key Dates + Information:

Last day for submissions: October 3, 2023 , 11:59 p.m. ET

, Voting opens on: October 4, 2023 , 12:00 a.m. ET

, Last day to vote: October 19, 2023 , 11:59 p.m. ET

, Announcement of winners: October 20, 2023

Prizes: $300 Amazon gift card to the People's Choice and COS Award-winners

For more information about the See The Possibilities 'Uniquely Canadian' contest, including submission guidelines and rules, please visit seethepossibilities.ca/love-your-eyes .

About Canadian Ophthalmological Society

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national, recognized authority on eye and vision care in Canada. As eye physicians and surgeons, we are committed to assuring the provision of optimal medical and surgical eye care for all Canadians by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and by providing services to support our members in practice. Our membership includes over 900 ophthalmologists and 200 ophthalmology residents. We work collaboratively with government, other national and international specialty societies, our academic communities (ACUPO), our provincial partners and affiliates and other eye care professionals and patient groups to advocate for health policy in Canada in the area of eye and vision health. COS is an accredited, award-winning provider of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) through the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) and is an affiliate of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). For more information, visit cos-sco.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Ophthalmological Society

For further information: Bojana Duric, [email protected], BlueSky Communications