Performance that's in line with our financial asset management strategy

Highlights as at December 31, 2024

Share price: $18.64 , up $1.05 since December 31, 2023

, up since December 31, 2023 Annual return: 6.0%

Return of the Investments impacting the Quebec economy portfolio: 9.5%

economy portfolio: 9.5% Return of the Other investments portfolio: 6.0%

New amounts committed by CRCD and its partner funds: $205 million invested in 101 SMEs, cooperatives and funds

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) ended its 2024 financial year with $153.5 million in net earnings and a 6.0% return. As at December 31, 2024, CRCD had net assets of $2,726 million. This performance brings the share value up to $18.64 as at 12 p.m. today. This is an increase of $1.05 since December 31, 2023 ($0.84 compared to the first half of 2024).

These annual returns are essentially the result of business investment activities, as well as our investments in the markets. CRCD's investments are aligned with our financial strategy, which seeks to achieve the right balance between driving Quebec's economic development and providing shareholders with long-term returns. Our financial asset management strategy aims to maintain a balanced overall profile that can smooth out the ups and downs associated with major market fluctuations or adverse events within partner companies. Over 7 years, which is the minimum mandatory holding period for CRCD shares, the compound return on CRCD shares was 4.1%,1 plus the tax credit earned when the shares were purchased.

"These results demonstrate our capacity to strengthen Quebec's socioeconomic fabric," said Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital and manager of CRCD. "In the current economic environment, CRCD's goal of enhancing the prosperity of all Quebec regions is more important than ever. We've spent more than 50 years supporting businesses with passion and determination. Investing in CRCD means investing in our own economy.

In 2024, the Investments impacting the Quebec economy portfolio achieved 9.5% returns. The recovery that began in the latter half of 2024 helped compensate for some businesses who are still feeling the negative economic impacts of the past few years. The Other investments portfolio posted a 6.0% return, primarily as a result of rising long-term interest rates over the year, which negatively affected bond returns.

Share subscriptions amounted to $123.4 million in fiscal 2024 and ultimately reached the authorized issue limit of $125 million in early 2025. Redemptions totalled $117.6 million.

As at December 31, 2024, 727 businesses, cooperatives and funds were benefitting from $2,234 million in commitments from CRCD and its partner funds, including $205 million committed during the year. Of these SMEs, 75% were located outside of the Greater Quebec City and Montreal regions.

About Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins

Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) is a public company with more than 110,000 shareholders and $2,726 million in net assets. CRCD contributes to Quebec's economic development through the financial levers it has developed alongside Desjardins Capital, which manages it. This financial backing, with CRCD at its core, forms an entrepreneurial ecosystem designed to nurture and promote the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. As at December 31, 2024, CRCD had committed $2,234 million to support the growth of some 725 businesses, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. (www.capitalregional.com/en)

1 As at December 31, 2024, the share's compounded returns were 6.0% over one year, 1.4% over three years, 3.2% over five years, 4.1% over seven years and 4.5% over ten years. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions, as applicable. These rates of return do not take into account the income tax credits obtained by the shareholder upon acquisition or exchange of shares, or any income taxes payable by any shareholder that would have reduced returns. CRCD shares are not guaranteed; their value fluctuates and their past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investment fees may apply. Please read the online prospectus before investing.

