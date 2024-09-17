Capital Markets Tribunal - Updates and Improvements from the 2023 Tribunal Excellence Survey

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal is pleased to announce improvements that have been made as a result of stakeholder feedback gathered from the 2023 edition of the Tribunal Excellence Survey.

The Tribunal has, among other things:

shortened the internal standard for issuing reasons in simple matters to 45 days after the receipt of the last written or oral submissions, rather than the previous 90 days;

updated the Tribunal's Rules of Procedure to improve readability, clarify requirements for those involved in Tribunal proceedings, and improve the efficiency of Tribunal proceedings;

increased transparency of Tribunal processes by creating a new Tribunal webpage called 'How we operate' and making routine updates to the Guide to Capital Markets Tribunal Proceedings

; articulated a vision statement for the Tribunal, with success measures, and communicated that vision to stakeholders on the Tribunal's website; and

made efforts to disseminate Tribunal news releases to wider audiences to keep stakeholders apprised of Tribunal activities.

The next iteration of the survey will be administered in 2025. More information will be provided in early 2025.

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

