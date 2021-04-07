TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers that Capital Lending Financial operating out of 1 Nicholas St, 5th Floor, Ottawa, Ontario is not licensed to conduct mortgage business in Ontario.

It has come to FSRA's attention by law enforcement that Capital Lending Financial is conducting mortgage business without a valid license through the website: https://capitallendingfinancial.com/.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by anyone claiming to represent Capital Lending Financial. Consumers are also advised not to obtain a mortgage arranged through Capital Lending Financial. For additional information about this site, please see the Better Business Bureau.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. If consumers obtain a mortgage through individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its regulations that govern Ontario's licensed mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents.

Consumers are also encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed mortgage broker, agent, brokerage, or administrator.

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more www.fsrao.ca.

