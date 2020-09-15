Capital Group Canada supports Canadian investors nearing retirement with Monthly Income Portfolio

Capital Group's portfolio solution aims to provide consistent monthly income, helping investors attain the freedom to plan and enjoy an active retirement

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. has launched Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada), a globally diversified and flexible solution designed to help meet the lifestyle needs of investors nearing or in retirement.

"Capital Group recognizes that the risks facing investors saving for retirement differ fundamentally from the risks for retired investors, and that the transition into retirement requires special support," said Hilda Applbaum, portfolio manager and an architect of the solution. "We designed Monthly Income Portfolio to leverage asset classes from around the globe, providing the resiliency and consistency required to help investors stay the course when market volatility strikes."

Monthly Income Portfolio pursues its objectives by investing in a mix of stocks and bonds issued by companies and governments around the world, primarily through investments in underlying Capital Group and affiliated funds. The low risk-rated portfolio* is engineered to generate consistent monthly income for investors, regardless of which direction interest rates or stock markets are moving. The portfolio's higher quality bonds can help temper the downturns of the stock market, while dividend-paying stocks can provide growth while helping to reduce volatility.

"Canadians are looking for income without taking on too much risk," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada. "Retirees can be unnerved by how to generate income in today's market, and Monthly Income Portfolio is designed to help ease that burden. Retirement should be a starting line, not a finish line. We want to give investors the freedom to reflect, relaunch and retire on their own terms."

Monthly Income Portfolio is overseen by Capital Group's Global Solutions Committee, comprised of seven investment professionals who have a median of 27 years investment industry experience and have navigated several market cycles in their careers. Capital Group's flexible, bottom-up approach has defined its multi-asset portfolio offerings around the world.

Monthly Income Portfolio is available through financial professionals and dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit our website.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, Capital Group has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2020, Capital Group manages more than US$1.9 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

The Capital Group companies manage equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

*The portfolio is rated "low risk" according to the investment risk classification methodology recommended by the Canadian securities regulators, which is detailed in its prospectus.

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185; Maggie Hall, Kaiser Lachance, [email protected], (416) 473-2495