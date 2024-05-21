Capital Group Canada simplifies fees across mutual funds Français

Capital Group Canada

May 21, 2024, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group") announced it will simplify the fixed-rate administration fees across its mutual funds. Effective June 1, 2024, the administration fees will be simplified by removing the three asset-based tiers and moving to a single fixed-rate administration fee for each series of a fund. Over time, these changes may result in lower management expense ratios (MERs) on those funds which are not currently at the lowest administration fee rate.

"The recent change to the fees aligns with Capital Group's commitment to making decisions that prioritize the long-term interests of existing and new investors in our funds," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada. "Consistent active management, a simpler administration fee structure and lower MERs on most of our mutual funds will help us deliver on our mission to help Canadian investors achieve their financial goals."

The new administration fees for the fund series are detailed below:

Series A, A(US$) and T4

Current administration fees
(effective up to May 31, 2024)
Based on a fund's net assets

New administration fees
(effective as of June 1, 2024) 

Fund name

Under
$500M

$500M - $1B

Over $1B

Capital Group International
Equity FundTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.09 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

Capital Group U.S. Equity
FundTM (Canada)

0.13 %

0.07 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Capital Group Global Equity
FundTM (Canada)

0.13 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Canadian
Focused Equity FundTM
(Canada)

0.13 %

0.07 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Capital Group Capital
Income BuilderTM (Canada)

0.21 %

0.14 %

0.11 %

0.07 %

Capital Group Emerging
Markets Total
Opportunities FundTM
(Canada)

0.17 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

0.08 %

Capital Group Global
Balanced FundTM (Canada)

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Monthly
Income PortfolioTM (Canada)

0.11 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Canadian
Core Plus Fixed Income
FundTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group World Bond
FundTM (Canada)

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

Capital Group Multi-Sector
Income FundTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

0.07 %

Series F, F(US$) and F4

Current administration fees
(effective up to May 31, 2024)
Based on a fund's net assets

New administration fees
(effective as of June 1, 2024) 

Fund name

Under
$500M

$500M - $1B

Over $1B

Capital Group International
Equity FundTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.09 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

Capital Group U.S. Equity
FundTM (Canada)

0.13 %

0.07 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Capital Group Global Equity
FundTM (Canada)

0.13 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Canadian
Focused Equity FundTM
(Canada)

0.13 %

0.07 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Capital Group Capital
Income BuilderTM (Canada)

0.20 %

0.13 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

Capital Group Emerging
Markets Total
Opportunities FundTM
(Canada)

0.17 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

0.08 %

Capital Group Global
Balanced FundTM (Canada)

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Monthly
Income PortfolioTM (Canada)

0.11 %

0.08 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Canadian
Core Plus Fixed Income
FundTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group World Bond
FundTM (Canada)

0.18 %

0.12 %

0.10 %

0.06 %

Capital Group Multi-Sector
Income FundTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

0.07 %

Series D

Current administration fees
(effective up to May 31, 2024)
Based on a fund's net assets

New administration fees
(effective as of June 1, 2024) 

Fund name

Under
$500M

$500M - $1B

Over $1B

Capital Group International
Equity FundTM (Canada)

0.21 %

0.15 %

0.12 %

0.06 %

Capital Group U.S. Equity
FundTM (Canada)

0.18 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.04 %

Capital Group Global Equity
FundTM (Canada)

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Canadian
Focused Equity FundTM (Canada)

0.18 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.04 %

Capital Group Emerging
Markets Total
Opportunities FundTM
(Canada)

0.23 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.08 %

Series I

Current administration fees
(effective up to May 31, 2024)
Based on a fund's net assets

New administration fees
(effective as of June 1, 2024) 

Fund name

Under
$500M

$500M - $1B

Over $1B

Capital Group International
Equity FundTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.09 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

Capital Group U.S. Equity
FundTM (Canada)

0.13 %

0.07 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Capital Group Global Equity
FundTM (Canada)

0.13 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.03 %

Capital Group Canadian
Focused Equity FundTM (Canada)

0.13 %

0.07 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Capital Group Capital
Income BuilderTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Emerging
Markets Total
Opportunities FundTM
(Canada)

0.17 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

0.06 %

Capital Group Global
Balanced FundTM (Canada)

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Monthly
Income PortfolioTM (Canada)

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

Capital Group Canadian
Core Plus Fixed Income
FundTM (Canada)

0.15 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Capital Group World Bond
FundTM (Canada)

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

Capital Group Multi-Sector
Income FundTM (Canada)

0.12 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Hedged series

Current administration fees
(effective up to May 31, 2024)
Based on a fund's net assets

New administration fees
(effective as of June 1, 2024) 

Fund name

Under
$500M

$500M - $1B

Over $1B

Capital Group Capital
Income BuilderTM (Canada)

Series AH:
0.26%

Series AH:
0.19%

Series AH:
0.16%

Series AH and FH: 0.12%

Series FH:
0.25%

Series FH:
0.18%

Series FH:
0.14%

Capital Group World Bond
FundTM (Canada)

Series AH:
0.19%

Series AH:
0.13%

Series AH:
0.11%

Series AH and FH: 0.11%
Series IH: 0.10%

Series FH:
0.23%

Series FH:
0.17%

Series FH:
0.15%

Series IH:
0.19%

Series IH:
0.13%

Series IH:
0.11%

In addition to the changes to the fixed administration fees outlined above, the management fee for Monthly Income Portfolio will also be lowered effective June 1, 2024.

Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada)
Lower management fees

Series

Current — up to May 31, 2024

New — as of June 1, 2024

Annual management fee rate
based on fund's net assets

Annual management fee rate
based on fund's net assets



On first $5B

$5B - $10B

Over $10B

On first $5B

 $5B - $10B

Over $10B

Series A and T4

1.65 %

1.62 %

1.60 %

1.60 %

1.57 %

1.55 %

Series F and F4

0.65 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.55 %

