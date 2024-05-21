May 21, 2024, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group") announced it will simplify the fixed-rate administration fees across its mutual funds. Effective June 1, 2024, the administration fees will be simplified by removing the three asset-based tiers and moving to a single fixed-rate administration fee for each series of a fund. Over time, these changes may result in lower management expense ratios (MERs) on those funds which are not currently at the lowest administration fee rate.
"The recent change to the fees aligns with Capital Group's commitment to making decisions that prioritize the long-term interests of existing and new investors in our funds," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada. "Consistent active management, a simpler administration fee structure and lower MERs on most of our mutual funds will help us deliver on our mission to help Canadian investors achieve their financial goals."
The new administration fees for the fund series are detailed below:
|
Series A, A(US$) and T4
|
Current administration fees
|
New administration fees
|
Fund name
|
Under
|
$500M - $1B
|
Over $1B
|
Capital Group International
|
0.15 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.06 %
|
Capital Group U.S. Equity
|
0.13 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Capital Group Global Equity
|
0.13 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Canadian
|
0.13 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Capital Group Capital
|
0.21 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.07 %
|
Capital Group Emerging
|
0.17 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.08 %
|
Capital Group Global
|
0.14 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Monthly
|
0.11 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Canadian
|
0.15 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group World Bond
|
0.14 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.06 %
|
Capital Group Multi-Sector
|
0.15 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.07 %
|
Series F, F(US$) and F4
|
Current administration fees
|
New administration fees
|
Fund name
|
Under
|
$500M - $1B
|
Over $1B
|
Capital Group International
|
0.15 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.06 %
|
Capital Group U.S. Equity
|
0.13 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Capital Group Global Equity
|
0.13 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Canadian
|
0.13 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Capital Group Capital
|
0.20 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.07 %
|
Capital Group Emerging
|
0.17 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.08 %
|
Capital Group Global
|
0.14 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Monthly
|
0.11 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Canadian
|
0.15 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group World Bond
|
0.18 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.06 %
|
Capital Group Multi-Sector
|
0.15 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.07 %
|
Series D
|
Current administration fees
|
New administration fees
|
Fund name
|
Under
|
$500M - $1B
|
Over $1B
|
Capital Group International
|
0.21 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.06 %
|
Capital Group U.S. Equity
|
0.18 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.04 %
|
Capital Group Global Equity
|
0.19 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Canadian
|
0.18 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.04 %
|
Capital Group Emerging
|
0.23 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.08 %
|
Series I
|
Current administration fees
|
New administration fees
|
Fund name
|
Under
|
$500M - $1B
|
Over $1B
|
Capital Group International
|
0.15 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group U.S. Equity
|
0.13 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Capital Group Global Equity
|
0.13 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.03 %
|
Capital Group Canadian
|
0.13 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Capital Group Capital
|
0.15 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Emerging
|
0.17 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.06 %
|
Capital Group Global
|
0.14 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Monthly
|
0.08 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.02 %
|
0.02 %
|
Capital Group Canadian
|
0.15 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group World Bond
|
0.14 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.05 %
|
Capital Group Multi-Sector
|
0.12 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
Hedged series
|
Current administration fees
|
New administration fees
|
Fund name
|
Under
|
$500M - $1B
|
Over $1B
|
Capital Group Capital
|
Series AH:
|
Series AH:
|
Series AH:
|
Series AH and FH: 0.12%
|
Series FH:
|
Series FH:
|
Series FH:
|
Capital Group World Bond
|
Series AH:
|
Series AH:
|
Series AH:
|
Series AH and FH: 0.11%
|
Series FH:
|
Series FH:
|
Series FH:
|
Series IH:
|
Series IH:
|
Series IH:
In addition to the changes to the fixed administration fees outlined above, the management fee for Monthly Income Portfolio will also be lowered effective June 1, 2024.
Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada)
Lower management fees
|
Series
|
Current — up to May 31, 2024
|
New — as of June 1, 2024
|
Annual management fee rate
|
Annual management fee rate
|
On first $5B
|
$5B - $10B
|
Over $10B
|
On first $5B
|
$5B - $10B
|
Over $10B
|
Series A and T4
|
1.65 %
|
1.62 %
|
1.60 %
|
1.60 %
|
1.57 %
|
1.55 %
|
Series F and F4
|
0.65 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.55 %
Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of March 31, 2024, Capital Group manages more than US$2.6 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.
Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.
For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en
Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185
