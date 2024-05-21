TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group") announced it will simplify the fixed-rate administration fees across its mutual funds. Effective June 1, 2024, the administration fees will be simplified by removing the three asset-based tiers and moving to a single fixed-rate administration fee for each series of a fund. Over time, these changes may result in lower management expense ratios (MERs) on those funds which are not currently at the lowest administration fee rate.

"The recent change to the fees aligns with Capital Group's commitment to making decisions that prioritize the long-term interests of existing and new investors in our funds," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada. "Consistent active management, a simpler administration fee structure and lower MERs on most of our mutual funds will help us deliver on our mission to help Canadian investors achieve their financial goals."

The new administration fees for the fund series are detailed below:

Series A, A(US$) and T4

Current administration fees

(effective up to May 31, 2024)

Based on a fund's net assets New administration fees

(effective as of June 1, 2024) Fund name Under

$500M $500M - $1B Over $1B

Capital Group International

Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Capital Group U.S. Equity

FundTM (Canada) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Capital Group Global Equity

FundTM (Canada) 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group Canadian

Focused Equity FundTM

(Canada) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Capital Group Capital

Income BuilderTM (Canada) 0.21 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.07 % Capital Group Emerging

Markets Total

Opportunities FundTM

(Canada) 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Capital Group Global

Balanced FundTM (Canada) 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group Monthly

Income PortfolioTM (Canada) 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group Canadian

Core Plus Fixed Income

FundTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group World Bond

FundTM (Canada) 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Capital Group Multi-Sector

Income FundTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.07 %

Series F, F(US$) and F4

Current administration fees

(effective up to May 31, 2024)

Based on a fund's net assets New administration fees

(effective as of June 1, 2024) Fund name Under

$500M $500M - $1B Over $1B

Capital Group International

Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Capital Group U.S. Equity

FundTM (Canada) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Capital Group Global Equity

FundTM (Canada) 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group Canadian

Focused Equity FundTM

(Canada) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Capital Group Capital

Income BuilderTM (Canada) 0.20 % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Capital Group Emerging

Markets Total

Opportunities FundTM

(Canada) 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Capital Group Global

Balanced FundTM (Canada) 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group Monthly

Income PortfolioTM (Canada) 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Capital Group Canadian

Core Plus Fixed Income

FundTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group World Bond

FundTM (Canada) 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.06 % Capital Group Multi-Sector

Income FundTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.07 %

Series D

Current administration fees

(effective up to May 31, 2024)

Based on a fund's net assets New administration fees

(effective as of June 1, 2024) Fund name Under

$500M $500M - $1B Over $1B

Capital Group International

Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.21 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.06 % Capital Group U.S. Equity

FundTM (Canada) 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Capital Group Global Equity

FundTM (Canada) 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.05 % Capital Group Canadian

Focused Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Capital Group Emerging

Markets Total

Opportunities FundTM

(Canada) 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.08 %

Series I

Current administration fees

(effective up to May 31, 2024)

Based on a fund's net assets New administration fees

(effective as of June 1, 2024) Fund name Under

$500M $500M - $1B Over $1B

Capital Group International

Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Capital Group U.S. Equity

FundTM (Canada) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Capital Group Global Equity

FundTM (Canada) 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Capital Group Canadian

Focused Equity FundTM (Canada) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Capital Group Capital

Income BuilderTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group Emerging

Markets Total

Opportunities FundTM

(Canada) 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.06 % Capital Group Global

Balanced FundTM (Canada) 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group Monthly

Income PortfolioTM (Canada) 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Capital Group Canadian

Core Plus Fixed Income

FundTM (Canada) 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Capital Group World Bond

FundTM (Canada) 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Capital Group Multi-Sector

Income FundTM (Canada) 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.05 %

Hedged series

Current administration fees

(effective up to May 31, 2024)

Based on a fund's net assets New administration fees

(effective as of June 1, 2024) Fund name Under

$500M $500M - $1B Over $1B

Capital Group Capital

Income BuilderTM (Canada) Series AH:

0.26% Series AH:

0.19% Series AH:

0.16% Series AH and FH: 0.12% Series FH:

0.25% Series FH:

0.18% Series FH:

0.14% Capital Group World Bond

FundTM (Canada) Series AH:

0.19% Series AH:

0.13% Series AH:

0.11% Series AH and FH: 0.11%

Series IH: 0.10% Series FH:

0.23% Series FH:

0.17% Series FH:

0.15% Series IH:

0.19% Series IH:

0.13% Series IH:

0.11%

In addition to the changes to the fixed administration fees outlined above, the management fee for Monthly Income Portfolio will also be lowered effective June 1, 2024.

Capital Group Monthly Income PortfolioTM (Canada)

Lower management fees

Series Current — up to May 31, 2024 New — as of June 1, 2024



Annual management fee rate

based on fund's net assets Annual management fee rate

based on fund's net assets







On first $5B $5B - $10B Over $10B On first $5B $5B - $10B Over $10B



Series A and T4 1.65 % 1.62 % 1.60 % 1.60 % 1.57 % 1.55 %



Series F and F4 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.55 %





About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of March 31, 2024, Capital Group manages more than US$2.6 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

For further information: Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185