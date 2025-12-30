TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the final December 2025 cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs listed below.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2026. Please be advised that the final distributions announced in this press release replace estimates stated in the December 19, 2025, press release for these funds.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada

ETF Ticker

symbol Distribution per

unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

frequency Capital Group Global

Equity Select ETFTM

(Canada) CAPG 0.061472 14021V107 CA14021V1076 Annually Capital Group

International Equity

Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPI 0.227791 14021W105 CA14021W1059 Annually Capital Group Multi-

Sector Income Select

ETFTM (Canada) CAPM 0.118991 14021Y101 CA14021Y1016 Monthly Capital Group World

Bond Select ETFTM

(Canada) CAPW 0.088790 14021X103 CA14021X1033 Monthly

For more information on the Capital Group Canada ETFs, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.2 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.*

*As of September 30, 2025.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

