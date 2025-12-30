Capital Group Canada Announces Final Cash Distributions for Capital Group Canada ETFs (CAPG, CAPI, CAPM, CAPW) Français

News provided by

Capital Group Canada

Dec 30, 2025, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the final December 2025 cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs listed below.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2026. Please be advised that the final distributions announced in this press release replace estimates stated in the December 19, 2025, press release for these funds.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada
ETF

Ticker
symbol

Distribution per
unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
frequency

Capital Group Global
Equity Select ETFTM
(Canada)

CAPG

0.061472

14021V107

CA14021V1076

Annually

Capital Group
International Equity
Select ETFTM (Canada)

CAPI

0.227791

14021W105

CA14021W1059

Annually

Capital Group Multi-
Sector Income Select
ETFTM (Canada)

CAPM

0.118991

14021Y101

CA14021Y1016

Monthly

Capital Group World
Bond Select ETFTM
(Canada)

CAPW

0.088790

14021X103

CA14021X1033

Monthly

For more information on the Capital Group Canada ETFs, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.2 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.*

*As of September 30, 2025.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185

Organization Profile

Capital Group Canada