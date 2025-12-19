TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gain distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs listed below for the 2025 tax year. This is an update to the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions announced on October 31, 2025. Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of December 15, 2025, and could change if the Capital Group Canada ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change due to other unforeseen reasons.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be re-invested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly cash distribution amounts, which are reported in a separate press release.

Capital Group Canada expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for all ETFs on or about December 30, 2025. The record date will be December 30, 2025, and payable on January 5, 2026. In early 2026, the actual taxable amounts of reinvested capital gains distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services, Inc.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada ETF Ticker

symbol Estimated annual

capital gain per unit ($) % of

NAV Capital Group Global Equity Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPG -

Capital Group International Equity Select ETFTM

(Canada) CAPI 0.390591 1 % Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETFTM

(Canada) CAPM -

Capital Group World Bond Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPW -



For more information on the Capital Group Canada ETFs, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Material factors that could cause actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions, include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Capital Group Canada ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; portfolio transactions; currency hedging transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.2 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.*

*As of September 30, 2025.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

Media contact: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185