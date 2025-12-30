TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the final annual capital gains distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs listed below for the 2025 tax year.

These amounts are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be re-invested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. The annual capital gains distributions do not include the ongoing monthly cash distribution amounts, which are reported in a separate press release.

The record date will be December 30, 2025, and the capital gains distributions will be payable on January 5, 2026. In early 2026, the actual taxable amounts of reinvested capital gains distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada ETF Ticker symbol Annual capital gain per unit ($) % of NAV Capital Group Global Equity Select ETF™ (Canada) CAPG --

Capital Group International Equity Select ETF™ (Canada) CAPI 0.386153 1 % Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETF™ (Canada) CAPM --

Capital Group World Bond Select ETF™ (Canada) CAPW --



For more information on the Capital Group Canada ETFs, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.2 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.*

*As of September 30, 2025.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

