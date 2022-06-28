Capital Group Canada Launches Multi-Sector Income Fund

Newest fixed income fund seeks to provide consistent income with lower volatility

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group") has announced the addition of a new fixed income fund to its mutual fund lineup, Capital Group Multi-Sector Income FundTM (Canada). The fund will be available through financial professionals and dealers nationwide on June 30, 2022.

Multi-Sector Income is an income-focused strategy that seeks to achieve a high level of current income through investments in a broad range of bonds and other debt instruments. The fund seeks to provide less volatility and drawdown than a standalone high-yield or emerging market debt fund. The fund has the flexibility to make changes to sector allocations in response to market conditions, investment insights and outlook.

"Our deep experience across fixed income asset classes through several market cycles allows Canadian investors to invest with confidence," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada. "The new fund will be managed using the disciplined, long-term view and rigorous research that Capital Group has applied to its global suite of bond funds for the past 40 years."

Multi-Sector Income will be managed by five portfolio managers: Xavier Goss, Damien McCann, Kirstie Spence, Scott Sykes and Shannon Ward. The fund will invest in a broad range of debt securities across the credit spectrum and pursues income from high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging market debt and securitized debt. The fund also may invest in other sectors, including U.S. government debt and non-corporate credit.

"Our new fund seeks to provide investors with income and lower volatility through both bull and bear markets alike," said Damien McCann, the Principal Investment Officer of the fund. "With the deep and diverse sector experience of the fund's five fixed income portfolio managers, built off the foundation of our global research capabilities, Multi-Sector Income is designed to help investors pursue their investment goals in today's uncertain interest rate environment."

Capital Group manages US$498 billion in fixed income assets and US$236 billion in multi-sector income assets worldwide as of December 31, 2021.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of December 31, 2021, Capital Group manages more than US$2.7 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

