TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") announced today the availability of its first suite of active exchange traded funds (ETFs) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), comprised of two equity and two fixed income strategies. The four ETFs closed their initial offering of units on October 22, 2024.

"Our new suite of ETFs provides one more way for investors to access our active management capabilities in the vehicle they want – whether through mutual funds or ETFs," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group Canada. "Our ETFs are designed to focus on the major asset allocation categories used by financial professionals when constructing client portfolios and offer exposure to Capital Group's distinctive investment approach and 90-years of investment experience."

The suite of four ETFs will benefit from the low fees, fundamental research process, long-term investment approach, and multimanager investment system that Capital Group is known for. The strategies reflect high-conviction, long-term investment horizons that seek below-average volatility and consistency.

The new strategies are:

CAPG - Capital Group Global Equity Select ETF TM ( Canada ): Long-term growth of capital through investments primarily in common stocks, including growth-oriented stocks, on a global basis. Future income is a secondary objective.

Long-term growth of capital through investments primarily in common stocks, including growth-oriented stocks, on a global basis. Future income is a secondary objective. CAPI - Capital Group International Equity Select ETF TM ( Canada ): Long-term growth of capital through investments in a portfolio comprised primarily of securities of large-capitalization issuers located outside North America .

Long-term growth of capital through investments in a portfolio comprised primarily of securities of large-capitalization issuers located outside . CAPM - Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETF TM ( Canada ): Seeks to provide a high level of current income through investments primarily in a broad range of bonds and other debt securities. The fund's secondary objective is capital appreciation.

Seeks to provide a high level of current income through investments primarily in a broad range of bonds and other debt securities. The fund's secondary objective is capital appreciation. CAPW - Capital Group World Bond Select ETFTM ( Canada ): Seeks to provide, over the long-term, a high level of total return consistent with prudent investment management through investments primarily in bonds and other debts securities of global issuers. Total return comprises the income generated by the fund and the changes in the market value of the fund's investments.

"Globally, our ETFs are built with input from financial advisors to support their efforts to help their clients achieve their financial goals, whether it's to achieve financial stability, support their families, or retire comfortably. The first four ETFs for Canadian investors were carefully chosen to be important building blocks for the core of a client's portfolio," said Holly Framsted, head of global product strategy and development at Capital Group.

To learn more about Capital Group Canada's suite of active ETFs, visit capitalgroup.com/active-etf.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2024, Capital Group manages more than US$2.7 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. This includes 21 ETFs in the U.S. with assets under management of more than US$42 billion, which have captured 5% U.S. market share within active ETFs in a little over two years1.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

1 Source: Morningstar as of September 30, 2024.

