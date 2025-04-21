CAPIC Submits Policy Paper Highlighting Long-Term Economic Impact of Immigration

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) has submitted a new policy paper addressing the long-term economic impact of immigration in Canada. This comprehensive study goes beyond skills enhancement and humanitarian contributions, shedding light on how business immigration contributes to capital mobilization and financial sustainability across the country.

"Immigration is not only about skills and humanitarian needs; it is a strategic driver of long-term capital growth and economic resilience," said Dory Jade, CEO of CAPIC. "Business immigrants bring with them not just ideas and expertise, but also investment power that can strengthen Canada's financial foundation."

The paper outlines several recommendations for enhancing Canada's Business Immigration Programs (BIPs), including modernizing federal pathways, aligning immigration with trade diversification strategies, and ensuring more efficient and transparent processing systems. It also calls for policies that better leverage the economic potential of immigrant entrepreneurs and investors to support Canada's evolving economic needs.

In support of these recommendations, an open letter from Dory Jade has been published in The Hill Times on Monday, April 21, underscoring the urgent need for policy reform and greater recognition of immigration as a pillar of Canada's long-term economic strategy.

