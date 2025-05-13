CAPIC Awards Ivor Carvalho Award to Calgary Immigrant Women's Association at the National Citizenship and Immigration Conference (NCIC), Celebrating 20 Years of CAPIC

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) is proud to announce that the Calgary Immigrant Women's Association (CIWA) has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Ivor Carvalho Award for 2025.

The Ivor Carvalho Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to supporting immigrants and newcomers in Canada. CIWA exemplifies these values through its dedicated volunteer initiatives, providing thousands of hours of service annually to immigrant women and their families in Calgary. Through programs such as the "Volunteer of the Month" initiative, CIWA highlights the invaluable contributions of its long-term volunteers, fostering community building and empowerment.

Reflecting on the award, Paula Calderon, CEO of CIWA, shared: "This award affirms what we've always known—that equity in immigration is not a policy issue alone, it's a human one. At CIWA, we work every day to amplify the voices of women and girls who are shaping Canada's future. We're honoured to be recognized by CAPIC for advancing gender-responsive, culturally informed solutions that remove barriers and build belonging."

Prateek Babbar, CAPIC Chair, also shared his thoughts on the award: "At CAPIC, we recognize organizations and individuals who go above and beyond to support immigrants. The Calgary Immigrant Women's Association has excelled in providing crucial support to vulnerable immigrant women. CAPIC is honored to award CIWA the Ivor Carvalho Award for their tireless work, which is a vital contribution to Canada's cultural fabric. We are proud to celebrate their impact at CAPIC's 20th anniversary."

CAPIC congratulates CIWA on this well-deserved recognition and thanks them for their continuous efforts to improve the lives of immigrant women and their families in Canada.

About CAPIC

The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) is the national non-profit representing Canadian Immigration Consultants. CAPIC advocates for competency, ethical conduct, and consumer protection, and is the only association recognized by the Government of Canada as the voice of the profession. With 4,400 members, CAPIC consults with all levels of government on immigration policy and legislation. Its public advocacy submissions are available on the CAPIC website.

