CAPIC's National Citizenship and Immigration Conference (NCIC) Underway in Lake Louise as the Association Celebrates 20 Years of Advocacy and Leadership

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) is proud to announce that the 2025 National Citizenship and Immigration Conference (NCIC), themed Opportunities Through Change: Scaling New Peaks, is officially underway in beautiful Lake Louise, Alberta, running from May 14 to 16, 2025.

NCIC is CAPIC's flagship annual event, gathering immigration professionals, policymakers, legal experts, and service providers from across Canada. This year's conference features dynamic keynote speakers, in-depth panel discussions, and the latest updates on immigration policy, regulation, and professional practice.

Dory Jade, CEO of CAPIC, remarked: "Reflecting on 20 years, the NCIC has become a pivotal moment in Canadian immigration policy, attracting top-tier keynote speakers, ministers, government officials, immigration consultants, and lawyers. This year, we will engage in in-depth discussions about policies and the future, in one of the most majestic locations in the country."

As one of Canada's most influential organizations in immigration, CAPIC is also proud to launch Who We Are, a powerful three-episode documentary series debuting during the pre-conference. The series showcases the lived experiences of immigrants who have helped shape Canada, capturing their journeys through raw, emotional testimonials, before arriving, upon arrival, and while settling. These breathtaking stories are a tribute to resilience, community, and the enduring contributions of newcomers to the Canadian mosaic.

Participants at the NCIC will have the opportunity to engage with top thought leaders, network with peers, and explore important developments shaping the future of immigration consulting in Canada.

Stay tuned to the NCIC website and CAPIC social media channels for highlights and updates from the event.

The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) is the national non-profit representing Canadian Immigration Consultants. CAPIC advocates for competency, ethical conduct, and consumer protection, and is the only association recognized by the Government of Canada as the voice of the profession. With 4,400 members, CAPIC consults with all levels of government on immigration policy and legislation. Its public advocacy submissions are available on the CAPIC website.

