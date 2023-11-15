Capella - Financing Update

/NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION TO BUY ANY SECURTIES IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CMIL) (OTCQB: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) ("Capella" or the "Company") wishes to advise that it has completed its previously announced (October 17, 2023) non-brokered private placement. Further to that news release, the Company was able to negotiate the sale of an aggregate 41,775,000 units at $0.03 per unit for gross proceeds of C$1,253,250 and has issued the shares and warrants to participants. The shares issued are subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring March 10, 2024.

The Company paid 3 finders a finders' fee calculated as to 7% in cash and 10% in warrants for eligible purchasers. Haywood Securities Inc.; Leede Jones Gable Inc.; and LHC Mine Finance Ltd. were paid an aggregate C$57,050.00 and issued a total 2,716,667 finders' warrants under the same terms and conditions as the unit warrants.

Each unit of the private placement consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.06 per share at any time until expiry, November 09, 2025. The warrants are restricted from being exercised if by exercising them the holder would become a 10% shareholder. Further, the warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise clause in the event the Company's share price exceeds C$0.15 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Proceeds from the private placement will be allocated approximately 65% to property and project exploration costs; 35% to accounts payable and general and administrative costs. Of the 35% general and administration costs approximately 18% is accounts payable accrued to management, directors and employee salaries and 7% to investor relation costs, the balance for general working capital.

A director (the "Insider") of the Company participated in the Offering and purchased an aggregate of 500,000 units. Participation by the Insider of the Company in the Offering is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the private placement by the Insider did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization

On Behalf of the Board of Capella Minerals Ltd.

"Eric Roth"

Eric Roth, Ph.D., FAusIMM

President & CEO

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties in favourable jurisdictions with a focus on European base and battery metals projects.

In Norway, the Company's focus is on: i) the advanced exploration-stage Hessjøgruva copper-cobalt project and the adjacent Kongensgruve and Kjøli projects in the northern Røros mining district, Trøndelag province, ii) the discovery of satellite high-grade copper-cobalt deposits around the past-producing Løkken copper mine, Trøndelag province, and iii) the discovery of new copper-cobalt deposits in the former Vaddas-Birtavarre mining district of northern Norway.

The Company is also exploring the Northern Finland Gold-Copper project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, together with JV partner Cullen Resources Ltd (ASX: CUL). A total of five exploration permit have now been approved, including the priority Killero Cu-Au target. In central Finland, the Company´s focus is on the discovery of lithium and rare-earth element deposits at both its Perho reservation, in addition to an extensive package of properties in the broader Keliber district through a JV with European Energy Metals Corp (formerly Hilo Mining)(TSXV: FIN).

Capella also retains exposure to exploration success in precious metals projects through its active Canadian Joint Ventures with Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) at Savant (Ontario) and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (formerly Yamana Gold Inc.)(TSX/NYSE: AEM) at Domain (Manitoba). The Company also holds a 49% interest in the Sierra Blanca low sulfidation gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, which is currently being explored by Austral Gold Ltd (TSXV: AGLD; ASX: AGD).

