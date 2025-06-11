Capella Announces Appointment of Nursel Atar as Strategic Advisor

www.capellaminerals.com

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CMIL) (OTC Pink: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) ("Capella" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its Corporate advisory team with the appointment of Ms. Nursel Atar as Strategic Advisor. Ms. Atar is a seasoned international lawyer and strategic advisor with over 30 years of experience in Corporate, Energy, and Mining law. She is the founder and senior partner of Legisterra, a boutique law firm based in Türkiye, with offices in Istanbul and Ankara, focusing on cross-border transactions, regulatory compliance, and M&A.

Nursel's appointment comes on the back of Capella's recent announcement of the signing of an exploration agreement with leading Turkish mining company, Tümad Madencilik (see Company News Release dated June 2, 2025).

Ms. Atar has advised both Canadian and international clients in high-value acquisitions of mining and energy assets in Türkiye, including projects in exploration, renewables, and offshore gas. Her legal background spans three jurisdictions—Canada, the United States, and Türkiye—with licenses to practice in Ontario, New York, and Türkiye.

Nursel earned her J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto and holds an LL.M. from Touro Law Center in New York. Ms. Atar has also served as a national legal expert to various United Nations agencies and acted as counsel to private sector and institutional clients in infrastructure, finance, and environmental sectors.

Nursel brings deep expertise in international deal structuring, public-private partnerships, and corporate governance. Ms. Atar currently sits on the boards of several Canadian companies operating in the energy and mining sectors in Türkiye

Eric Roth, Capella's President and CEO, commented today: "I am extremely pleased to be announcing today the appointment of Ms. Nursel Atar in the role of Strategic Advisor. I've had the privilege to have worked with Nursel previously with both Aegean Metals Group Inc and Mariana Resources Ltd as we were advancing our world-class Hod Maden gold-copper and Ergama gold discoveries in Türkiye. Capella is extremely fortunate to be in a position to draw on Nursel's extensive professional experience, and her global insights will be extremely valuable to the Company in both its future exploration activities and Corporate direction."

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on global gold-copper projects and is currently exploring in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland & copper-cobalt projects in central Norway.

In northern Finland, the Company's portfolio consists of 5 copper-gold projects including the priority Killerö E target (a former Anglo American copper-gold project that was never drill tested) and the Saattopora W target (the western extension to Outokumpu Oy's Saattopora former copper-gold mine2) - all of which are located about 40km SW of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Gold Mine2, currently the largest gold producer in Europe.

In the Trøndelag Province of central Norway, the Company's focus is on the discovery of high-grade copper-cobalt massive sulfide (VMS) deposits in the former mining districts of Løkken2 and Røros2. The Company's portfolio includes: i) a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Hessjøgruva copper-cobalt project and adjacent Kongensgruve project in the northern Røros mining district, and ii) exposure to the discovery of new satellite copper-cobalt-zinc VMS targets around the past-producing Løkken copper mine through a strategic partnership with Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN).

Capella also holds significant equity positions in Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) and Grit Metals Corp. (formerly European Energy Metals Corp; TSXV: FIN) as a direct result of the recent divestiture of non-core assets.

For additional information you are cordially invited to visit the Capella Minerals Ltd website at www.capellaminerals.com, or contact Karen Davies, VP Shareholder Relations and Corporate Development, at Tel: +1.604.314.2662

Karen Davies, +1.604.314.2662