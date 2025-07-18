Capella Provides Update on Agreement with Tümad Madencilik

www.capellaminerals.com

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CMIL) (OTC Pink: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) ("Capella" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Letter of Intent ("LOI") signed by Turkish mining company, Tümad Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. ("Tümad"), with respect to the staged earn-in proposal for the Company's portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Scandinavia (see Company News Release dated June 2, 2025).

Tümad today advised the Company that no material issues have been identified to date and that the Due Diligence process is in its final stages. Both parties are actively working together to move towards closing through the signing of a Definitive Agreement.

Tümad currently produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold per annum from two mining operations located in western Türkiye. This strategic partnership with Capella is expected to provide Tümad with an excellent opportunity to expand its international footprint both within the highly-prospective Scandinavian region and elsewhere.

Eric Roth, Capella's President and CEO, commented today: "I am sincerely looking forward to working together with the Tümad team, whose highly respected expertise as mine builders and operators will complement our successful track record in global exploration and discovery. I look forward to ensuring a successful venture going forward for both parties".

Private Placement Update

The Company wishes to advise that its previously announced private placement of 15,000,000 Units at $0.05 per Unit has been amended to adjust the exercise price of the warrant from $0.10 for two years to and exercise price of $0.075 for a period of two years. The Company feels that this adjustment, while relatively small, will further incentivize and attract investors. All other terms remain the same.

Qualified Person and Disclosure Statement

The technical information presented in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and approved by Eric Roth, the Company's President & CEO, a Director, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Roth has over 35 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

On Behalf of the Board of Capella Minerals Ltd.

"Eric Roth"

Eric Roth, Ph.D., FAusIMM

President & CEO

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on global gold-copper projects and is currently exploring in the well-endowed Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland & in the former copper-cobalt-zinc mining districts of central Norway.

In northern Finland, the Company's portfolio consists of 5 copper-gold projects including the priority Killerö E target (a former Anglo American copper-gold project that was never drill tested) and the Saattopora W target (the western extension to Outokumpu Oy's Saattopora former copper-gold mine2) - all of which are located about 40km SW of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Gold Mine, currently the largest gold producer in Europe.

In the Trøndelag Province of central Norway, the Company's focus is on the discovery of high-grade copper-cobalt massive sulfide (VMS) deposits in the former mining districts of Løkken and Røros. The Company's portfolio includes: i) a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Hessjøgruva copper-cobalt project and adjacent Kongensgruve project in the northern Røros mining district, and ii) exposure to the discovery of new satellite copper-cobalt-zinc VMS targets around the past-producing Løkken copper mine through a partnership with Teako Minerals Corp.

Capella also holds equity positions in Teako Minerals Corp. and Grit Metals Corp. (formerly European Energy Metals Corp) as a result of the recent divestiture of non-core assets.

For additional information you are cordially invited to visit the Capella Minerals Ltd website at www.capellaminerals.com, or contact Karen Davies, VP Shareholder Relations and Corporate Development, at Tel: +1.604.314.2662

