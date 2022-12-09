TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister of Finance; the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, announced joint funding of up to $1.5 billion for the expansion and rehabilitation of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)'s Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.

With the funding announced today, the City of Toronto will be able to expand and rehabilitate the existing subway station to improve efficiency and capacity and reduce overcrowding during rush hours. Work will include the construction of a second platform on Line 2 for eastbound service, an expansion of the Line 1 northbound and southbound platforms, new elevators, escalators and stairs, and construction of a new accessible entrance and exit on Bloor Street East.

Once complete, this project will increase the station's capacity and accessibility. These improvements will enable more Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents to use public transit to get to and from their destination, reduce gridlock on our roads, and help the TTC accommodate a projected growth in ridership.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Bloor-Yonge station is home to one of the busiest lines in North America, and it is an important part of the routines of people from across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area—including my own family. Today's announcement is great news for Toronto, and it is critical to ensuring we have reliable public transit for the riders who use it every day."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister of Finance

"As the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area continues to welcome more newcomers, we need to ensure that our public transit infrastructure keeps up with the pace of growth. Since 2015, we have partnered with the Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto to make historic investments in public transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area – and with today's announcement, we are continuing to deliver modern, reliable public transit for Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"As part of our government's historic investments in transit across the Greater Toronto Area, we are providing up to $449.2 million to help the City of Toronto enhance the commuter experience at Bloor-Yonge Station. Ontario has been a strong advocate of this project and as Toronto's population grows, we will continue working with the city and the federal government to deliver a world-class transit system for the Greater Toronto Area."

The Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs

"The expansion of Bloor-Yonge station is a key part of our transit expansion plan. This work to increase the capacity of this important transit hub is only possible because all three governments are working together to invest in the TTC and its future. Toronto is growing rapidly and these unprecedented transit investments are needed to make sure we have reliable, accessible, safe, and modern transit system now and in the future."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

The Government of Canada is investing up to $500 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). This represents the Government of Canada's formal commitment to the funding first announced in August 2019 . The Government of Ontario is providing up to $449.2 million , and the City of Toronto is contributing more than $564 million .

is investing up to in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). This represents the Government of formal commitment to the funding first announced in . The Government of is providing up to , and the is contributing more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $9 billion in over 1,800 infrastructure projects across Ontario through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

has invested more than in over 1,800 infrastructure projects across through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, over $48.3 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $24.7 billion for public transit infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for public transit infrastructure projects. Ontario is investing $61.6 billion over 10 years for public transit. This includes Ontario's new subway transit plan for the Greater Toronto Area and the transformation of the GO Transit network into a modern, reliable and fully integrated system.

is investing over 10 years for public transit. This includes new subway transit plan for the and the transformation of the GO Transit network into a modern, reliable and fully integrated system. Ontario is investing over $159 billion over the next 10 years to support the construction and rehabilitation of public infrastructure projects, such as schools, hospitals, public transit, roads, bridges and access to high-speed internet.

is investing over over the next 10 years to support the construction and rehabilitation of public infrastructure projects, such as schools, hospitals, public transit, roads, bridges and access to high-speed internet. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

