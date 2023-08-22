CANOPY GROWTH'S NEWEST PRE-ROLL FLOWER OFFERINGS ARE PERFECT FOR END OF SUMMER OCCASIONS

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis company, today announced the addition of five new pre-roll flower product offerings from iconic brands Tweed, 7ACRES, and for the first time, from Canopy Growth's medical cannabis company, Spectrum Therapeutics.

"Our newest flower offerings combine the fresh flavours of summer with the convenience of a pre-roll, making them the perfect complement to any occasion," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "Together with our team of master growers and cultivators, we continue to innovate with new flavours and formats to deliver exceptional flower and infused products to ensure high quality product offerings for our consumers."

New products rolling out under Canopy Growth's flower portfolio include:

Tweed Distillate Infused

Bursting with flavour, Tweed Distillate Infused Pre-Rolls are available in two new flavours - Black Cherry Chronic and Outlandish Orange. Black Cherry Chronic is a high-THC Sativa that provides a perfect blend of sweet and tart for a robust flavour and 33-39% THC. Outlandish Orange is a high-THC Sativa that delivers a bright and zesty burst of flavour with 33-39% THC. Tweed Infusion Black Cherry Chronic and Outlandish Orange are available in 5x0.35g pre-roll packages.

7ACRES Burners

7ACRES Burners are designed to be the G.O.A.T of the pre-roll. Small batch grown with thoughtfully selected flavourful genetics comprised of a cross between Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien to create Alien Rock Candy. Offered in a 3x0.7g format with 26 - 32% THC, these Burners are designed to deliver a slow and consistent burn. The unique filter design serves to optimize airflow enabling a smoother smoke to ensure the flavour of the true craft flower can be fully enjoyed.

Spectrum Red No 1

Spectrum Red No 1 pre-rolls emit a fruity and gassy aroma and flavour profile thanks to the product's primary terpenes Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene*. With 22-28% THC, the 20 masterfully pre-rolled 0.5g joints are the first large pack offering in the Spectrum range.

Spectrum Green

Spectrum Green pre-rolls are an indica leaning hybrid strain with low amounts of THC with 2-8% and 10-16% CBD. This strain is well-suited for those who would like to try THC for the first time, as well as experienced consumers looking to add CBD to their routine. Spectrum Green pre-rolls come in a 20x0.5g pack, and some associate spicy, woody, lemon, or fuel flavours with this strain.

Tweed and 7ACRES new pre-roll offerings are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions. Spectrum products are available for purchase online at spectrumtherapeutics.com. For more information, please visit Tweed , 7ACRES, Spectrum Therapeutics.

* Terpene amounts may vary on a per Lot basis due to the natural variability of cannabis plants.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

