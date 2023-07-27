Canopy Growth launches Wana Brands' Edibles at SpectrumTherapeutics.com

Expanding product offering to Canadian medical patients and strengthening Canadian cannabis business

SMITHS FALLS, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announced that cannabis gummies from Wana Brands ("Wana"), North America's leading edibles company, are now available through Spectrum Therapeutics - Canopy Growth's medical cannabis division.

This news follows the announcement in May of the assumption of certain agreements by Canopy Growth which grant it control of all distribution, marketing, and sales of industry leading Wana branded edible cannabis products in Canada, highlighting the strength of the Company's North American house of brands.

"The addition of Wana gummies to our medical store provides an immediate benefit to our Canadian business and further solidifies our North American house of brands. Over the coming months we look forward to growing Wana's market share across both the medical and adult-use markets in Canada" said David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth.

Edibles available for sale through the Spectrum Therapeutics online store include those from the brand's Wana Quick and Wana Classic lineups. All Wana Classic products offer a hand-crafted recipe and an exceptional flavour profile. In addition, Wana Quick gummies contain Azuca Time InfusionTM, a culinary innovation, which may result in onset within 30 minutes1 of consumption.

Wana Quick Rise and Shine Clementine Sativa 1:1 CBG/THC Midnight Berry Indica 5:10:2 CBN/CBD/THC Orchard Peach Sativa

Pineapple Coconut Indica

Strawberry Lime Hybrid 1:1 CBD/THC Wana Classic Pineapple Passionfruit Hybrid 1:1:1 CBG/CBD/THC Wild Raspberry Indica 5:1 CBD/THC Citrus Burst Sativa 5:1 CBD/THC Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Hybrid 5:1 CBD/THC Japanese Citrus Yuzu Hybrid 2:1 CBD/THC Mango Sativa

Strawberry Lemonade Hybrid 1:1 CBD/THC Watermelon Hybrid

Blueberry Indica

Midnight Berry Indica 5:10:2 CBN/CBD/THC

SKUs now available for purchase to registered medical cannabis customers include:

Registered patients are welcome to explore the Wana edibles that are available on SpectrumTherapeutics.com. Medical cannabis patients that are not currently registered with Spectrum Therapeutics are encouraged to find more information at: https://shop.spectrumtherapeutics.com/account/register

1 Everyone experiences Cannabis differently. Health Canada: ingested cannabis takes 30mins to 2hrs to take effect and can last up to 12 hours. For some, the effects can last up to 24hrs.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc. a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

