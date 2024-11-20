Canopy Growth Launches Claybourne Infused Pre-Rolls in Canada

Founded in 2017, Claybourne has built a reputation on originality and quality across California - one of the world's most competitive cannabis markets – helping redefine cannabis culture. Claybourne's Frosted Flyers Infused Pre-Rolls are the latest introduction from Canopy Growth into the rapidly growing and established infused segment in Canada.

Since 2022, the pre-roll joint market in Canada has grown 94%1 – with infused pre-rolls now totalling 9.6% of the total recreational market2.

"Claybourne Frosted Flyers are one of the most successful infused pre-rolls available in the U.S. and bringing them to adult consumers across Canada is a major step forward in Canopy Growth's innovation and commercialization strategy as we push even further into the rapidly expanding pre-roll joint category," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "This launch shows our dedication to delivering exciting brands and innovative products that raise the bar for what an elevated cannabis experience should be."

Claybourne Frosted Flyers Infused Pre-Rolls offer higher potency, unrivaled smokability and consistent flavour. This is achieved through a multi-step innovative, artisanal and hand-made approach to crafting the final product through:

Diamond Fros ting: a unique, flavourless THCa coating on the outside of the joint provides added potency and contributes to a consistent, full flower flavour experience from beginning to end.

a unique, flavourless THCa coating on the outside of the joint provides added potency and contributes to a consistent, full flower flavour experience from beginning to end. Liquid Diamond Infusion: added concentrated THC in the form of diamonds.

added concentrated THC in the form of diamonds. Terpene Enhanced: an additional infusion of natural terpenes to help accent the bold flavours of your favourite flower.

an additional infusion of natural terpenes to help accent the bold flavours of your favourite flower. Premium Indoor Full Nug Flower: made with 100% indoor cultivated flower.

"Claybourne was built on a passion for pushing boundaries, and we're excited to bring that spirit to Canadian adult-use consumers," said Nick Ortega, President & CEO, Claybourne. "From the start, our focus has been on crafting innovative, high-quality flower and infused pre-rolls that give consumers an elevated experience they can't find anywhere else. We can't wait to introduce Claybourne Frosted Flyers and for Canadian adults to enjoy the unique quality and creativity that defines our brand."

Claybourne Frosted Flyers Infused Pre-Rolls will be available in five offerings – each as part of a 1.5G 3-pack, as well as a 5 x 0.5G (2.5G total) Variety Pack.

Blue Dream 3x0.5g pack (sativa): 42-48% THC (myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene)

(sativa): 42-48% THC (myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene) Strawberry Cough 3x0.5g pack (sativa): 42-48% THC (myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene)

(sativa): 42-48% THC (myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene) Pineapple Express 3x0.5g pack (hybrid): 42-48% THC (myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene)

(hybrid): 42-48% THC (myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene) Grape Gasolina 3x0.5g pack (indica): 42-48% THC (myrcene, linalool and caryophyllene)

(indica): 42-48% THC (myrcene, linalool and caryophyllene) Banana OG 3x0.5g pack (indica): 42-48% THC (limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene)

(indica): 42-48% THC (limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene) Variety Pack 5x0.5g pack (Sa-Hybri-Ca): 36-40% THC

Through a combination of homegrown innovation and collaborations with the biggest brands in cannabis, like Claybourne, Canopy Growth is strategically positioned to further advance its leadership in this category.

New Claybourne pre-roll offerings will be available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions in addition to the Spectrum Therapeutics online store for authorized medical cannabis consumers.

To keep up with the latest from Claybourne, follow them on Instagram or visit www.claybourneco.com

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space, in addition to category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA has closed the acquisitions of approximately 77% of the shares of Jetty and 100% of Wana. Jetty owns and operates Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology, and Wana is a leading North American edibles brand. The option to acquire Acreage, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast and Midwest, has also been exercised.

Beyond its world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment – pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About Claybourne Co.

Founded in 2017, Claybourne is an industry-leading, owner-operated cannabis cultivator and lifestyle brand offering curated selections of premium indoor flower, infused pre-rolls and blunts to the California market. Since day one, Claybourne's mission has been to produce the highest-quality, flower-based cannabis products and to redefine what cannabis culture is through untraditional collaborations and partnerships. Today, Claybourne has developed into a household, industry name by innovating a top-selling product portfolio that is unmatched by competitors in the largest and most competitive cannabis market in the world. For more information visit www.claybourneco.com , follow us on Instagram or connect with us on LinkedIn .

___________________________ 1 Source: Canopy Growth Corporation, Internal Sales Data, FY22 ending March 2022 2 Source: Canopy Growth Corporation, Internal Sales Data, L12M ending August 2024

