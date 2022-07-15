CanNor makes an investment of $150,000 towards increasing site accessibility at a key Yellowknife community event space

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Public spaces in communities across the NWT, are critical for supporting residents, encouraging tourism, supporting local businesses and creating jobs. The pandemic highlighted the value of public spaces as important community assets and the importance of community events to the well-being of Northerners. CanNor has been there with financial support for northern businesses, organizations, and communities since the beginning of the pandemic, and now continues with support delivered through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor, announced an investment of $150,000, delivered by CanNor, to support a one-year project by Folk on the Rocks (FOTR), founded in 1980, to implement their site accessibility improvement plan, including the purchase and installation of access mobility mats, so Canadians of all abilities can enjoy the festival's entertainment.

CanNor investment supports site accessibility improvement plan at the Folk on the Rocks site in Yellowknife

This investment will assist Folk on the Rocks with increasing accessibility at the festival site by using mobility mats to create pathways across the sandy festival grounds usable by pedestrians, wheelchair/mobility scooter users and people with strollers, and leading to all stages, wheelchair-friendly restrooms, the merchandise booth, and food vendors. The mats will also be made available to other community groups making use of the folk festival site for their own events.

By providing better access to events and facilities, we are making our communities more inclusive and contributing to the well-being of families and individuals; all the while supporting the economic recovery of our communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"For over 40 years, Folk on the Rocks has showcased local, Indigenous, Arctic and international musicians for the enjoyment of northerners and visitors to NWT. This investment helps broaden inclusivity at the festival, making the festival grounds more accessible to as many people as possible, and expands the festival's audience. Shared public spaces and accessible events are at the heart of communities across the North and Arctic."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Public events in community spaces bring people together. Investments such as this by our government help ensure that these community spaces and events are accessible to as many people as possible. Helping bring together northerners and visitors alike to enjoy festivals like Folk on the Rocks in Yellowknife, and other community events, enhances the vibrancy of our northern communities and supports well-being."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

"Folk On the Rocks is extremely grateful for the opportunity provided by CanNor's funding and we look forward to making our site more accessible for this year and many years to come."

– Carly McFadden, Executive Director, Folk on the Rocks

Quick facts

CanNor is investing $150,000 towards a one-year project assisting Folk on the Rocks (FOTR) with their Site Accessibility Improvement Plan, including the purchase and installation of beach access mobility mats. The total cost of the project is $200,000 , which also includes an investment from FOTR and a further investment from Rio Tinto. This funding delivered through CanNor is a non-repayable contribution from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). CanNor has also contributed previous funding for FOTR projects including the rebuild of the festival's main stage platform and roof.

towards a one-year project assisting Folk on the Rocks (FOTR) with their Site Accessibility Improvement Plan, including the purchase and installation of beach access mobility mats. The total cost of the project is , which also includes an investment from FOTR and a further investment from Rio Tinto. This funding delivered through CanNor is a non-repayable contribution from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). CanNor has also contributed previous funding for FOTR projects including the rebuild of the festival's main stage platform and roof. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, aims to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, and Indigenous communities as they:

regional development agencies, aims to help communities across build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, and Indigenous communities as they: Revitalize downtown cores and main streets



Reinvent outdoor spaces



Create green infrastructure



Increase the accessibility of community spaces

To learn more, please visit Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF)

