Cannell Capital, LLC Announces Holdings of Nextpoint Financial Inc.

ALTA, Wyo., Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Cannell Capital, LLC ("Cannell"), a Wyoming limited liability company, in its capacity as general partner and investment adviser to Tonga Partners, L.P., and Tristan Partners, L.P., and investment adviser to the Prelude Opportunity Fund, L.P., and The Retirement Plan for Employees of Babcock & Wilcox Commercial Operations (collectively, the "Funds") announced today that on September 17, 2021, Tristan Partners, L.P. and The Retirement Plan for Employees of Babcock & Wilcox Commercial Operations. acquired an aggregate of 1,400 shares of NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint"), representing approximately 0.0085% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of NextPoint (being the common shares of NextPoint (the "NextPoint Shares")). The 1,400 NextPoint Shares were acquired at a price of US$8.2950 per share, being C$10.5520 per share based on the daily average exchange rate for US dollars to Canadian dollars published by the Bank of Canada on September 17, 2021.

As a result of this acquisition, Cannell, through the Funds, exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 1,997,400 NextPoint Shares, representing approximately 12.0776% of the issued and outstanding NextPoint Shares at September 17, 2021. Prior to this acquisition, Cannell, through the Funds, exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 1,996,000 NextPoint Shares, representing approximately 12.0691% of the issued and outstanding NextPoint Shares at that time.

Prior to this acquisition, Cannell, through the Funds, last acquired NextPoint Shares on May 20, 2021 and at such time neither Cannell nor the Funds held an aggregate number of NextPoint Shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights or constituting 10% or more of the NextPoint Shares outstanding as of such date. Cannell understands that on July 2, 2021, NextPoint closed its acquisition of Franchise Group Intermediate L, LLC and LoanMe, LLC and, as a result of redemptions of NextPoint Shares in connection with such acquisition, Cannell's exercise of control or direction over issued and outstanding NextPoint Shares, through the Funds, increased to an aggregate of 12.0691%.

Tristan Partners, L.P. and The Retirement Plan for Employees of Babcock & Wilcox Commercial Operations acquired the NextPoint Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only through open market purchases. Cannell may, from time to time, on its own behalf or on behalf of the Funds, or other client accounts, acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the currently held or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of NextPoint.

An early warning report relating to these transactions will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under NextPoint's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com .

For further information: or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Stephen C. Wagstaff, Chief Financial Officer, Cannell Capital, LLC, 245 Meriwether Circle, Alta, WY 83414, Tel: 1-307-733-2284, Fax: 307-264-0600, Email: [email protected]