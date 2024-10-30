CANNELL CAPITAL ANNOUNCES FILING OF UPDATED EARLY WARNING REPORT

ALTA, Wyo., Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 28, 2024, Cannell Capital LLC ("Cannell"), a Wyoming limited liability company, through Tristan Partners, L.P., for which Cannell serves as general partner and investment adviser, disposed of 50,783 common shares ("McCoy Shares") of McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy") at a trade price of C$3.54 per share, for proceeds of C$179,375.71. This represented approximately 0.19% of the issued and outstanding McCoy Shares at that time. Immediately before such disposition, Cannell had control or direction over, directly or indirectly through Tonga Partners, L.P., Tristan Partners, L.P., and Tristan Offshore Fund, Ltd., (collectively the "Funds"), an aggregate of 2,744,011 McCoy Shares, representing 10.10% of the McCoy Shares at that time. Immediately after such disposition, Cannell had control or direction over, directly or indirectly through the Funds, an aggregate of 2,693,228 McCoy Shares, representing 9.91% of the McCoy Shares at that time.

As a result of this disposition, the percentage of McCoy Shares that Cannell, through the Funds, exercised control or direction over decreased to below 10% of the issued and outstanding McCoy Shares at that time.

Tristan Partners, L.P. disposed of the McCoy Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for investment purposes. Cannell does not currently intend to acquire or dispose of any additional securities of McCoy. Nevertheless, Cannell will continue to review its holdings of McCoy Shares, and depending on market conditions, general economic conditions and industry conditions, the trading prices of the McCoy Shares, McCoy's business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may develop plans or intentions in the future in respect of McCoy and may increase or decrease investment in the McCoy Shares or pursue certain other actions.

The head office of McCoy is located at 16011 - 116 Ave, NW Suite 200 Edmonton, T5M 3Y1 Canada.

An early warning report relating to this transaction will be filed on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") under McCoy's profile and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.com .

