CANNELL CAPITAL ANNOUNCES FILING OF UPDATED EARLY WARNING REPORT

ALTA, Wyo., Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - As a result of various trades, Cannell Capital LLC ("Cannell"), a Wyoming limited liability company, through the Funds (as defined below), currently exercises control or influence over an aggregate of 2,783,222 common shares ("McCoy Shares") of McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy"), representing approximately 10.24% of the issued and outstanding McCoy Shares. As of January 26, 2023 (the date of the most recent Early Warning Report filed by Cannell pursuant to National Instrument 62‐103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators), Cannell, through the Funds, exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 4,638,165 McCoy Shares, representing approximately 16.3% of the issued and outstanding McCoy Shares at that time.

On November 24, 2023, Tonga Partners, L.P., Tristan Partners, L.P., and Tristan Offshore Fund, Ltd., (collectively the "Funds"), for which Cannell serves as either General Partner or Investment Adviser, disposed of 25,000 McCoy Shares at a trade price of C$1.61 per share, for proceeds of C$40,150. This represented approximately 0.09% of the issued and outstanding McCoy Shares at that time. Immediately before such disposition, Cannell had control or direction over, directly or indirectly through the Funds, an aggregate of 3,883,165 Shares, representing 14.41% of the Shares at that time. Immediately after such disposition, Cannell had control or direction over, directly or indirectly through the Funds, an aggregate of 3,858,165 Shares, representing 14.31% of the Shares at that time.

The Funds disposed of the McCoy Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for investment purposes. Cannell does not currently intend to acquire or dispose of any additional securities of McCoy. Nevertheless, Cannell will continue to review its holdings of Shares, and depending on market conditions, general economic conditions and industry conditions, the trading prices of the Shares, McCoy's business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may develop plans or intentions in the future in respect of McCoy and may increase or decrease investment in the Shares or pursue certain other actions.

The head office of McCoy is located at 9618 - 42 Ave, NW Suite 301 Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y4 Canada.

An early warning report relating to these transactions will be filed on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") under McCoy's profile and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.com .

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Stephen C. Wagstaff Chief Financial Officer Cannell Capital, LLC 245 Meriwether Circle, Alta, WY 83414, Tel: 1-307-733-2284, Fax: 1-307-264-0600, Email: [email protected]