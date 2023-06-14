Canmore non-essential water use ban lifted

CANMORE, AB, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Effective immediately, EPCOR has lifted the mandatory ban on non-essential water use for Canmore, Deadman's Flats, and Harvie Heights (commercial area). Residents in these areas can resume normal water use.

The Town of Canmore and EPCOR would like to thank residents for working with us and complying with the ban. This reduction in water consumption was an important factor in helping bring water levels back up at the Grassi Reservoir. The reservoir has now been refilled and appropriate water levels in the reservoir can be maintained by the system.

EPCOR continues to assess the reasons for the drinking water system's inability to fill the reservoir, but the following information has been confirmed:

The availability of source water is not an issue.

Peak overnight demands, as well as demands related to population growth and visitor trends, are manageable under normal system performance and have been anticipated through system design.

Leaks in the system contributed to the problem - those are being found and fixed.

EPCOR will be conducting ongoing tests on the system and initiating the appropriate steps to address any issues and return the system to optimum performance over the coming days. Drinking water remains safe to consume and normal water use can be resumed. The next update will be provided at the Canmore Town Council meeting on Tuesday, June 20th.

