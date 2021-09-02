Canfor Donates $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross to Support British Columbia Fire Relief

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Canfor Corporation ("the Company" or "Canfor") (TSX: CFP) announced it has provided $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross' British Columbia Fires Appeal to support their response efforts.

"As a forestry company headquartered in BC, we are committed to supporting our communities, our workers, their families and their neighbours. With so many people facing a difficult time, we are pleased to be able to make this donation to support the tremendous work of the Canadian Red Cross," said Don Kayne, President and CEO. "On behalf of Canfor, I want to say thank you to the firefighters, first responders, volunteers and individuals who are working tirelessly to keep people safe."

The 2021 forest fire season has impacted tens of thousands of British Columbians in communities across the province. The donation will be used to support immediate relief efforts for families and help with long-term recovery and preparedness for future events.

The contribution is part of the Company's Good Things Come From Trees program which provides support to organizations that provide benefits to the communities where Canfor operates and our employees live.

British Columbians whose primary residence has been severely affected by wildfires or who have been displaced under an evacuation order for 10 consecutive days or more may be eligible for direct financial assistance. The first step in accessing support is to register with the Canadian Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 from 8 am to 8 pm (Pacific Time).

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as in Sweden with 70% interest in Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Senior Director, Communications & Government Relations, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]

