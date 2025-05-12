Canfor Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 100,480,282 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 84.86% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes For (rounded) John R. Baird 99,455,751 760,608 99.24 % Ryan Barrington-Foote 87,396,480 12,819,879 87.21 % Dieter W. Jentsch 99,461,029 755,330 99.25 % Santhe Dahl 98,247,253 1,969,106 98.04 % M. Dallas H. Ross 92,923,812 7,292,547 92.72 % Frederick T. Stimpson III 91,025,391 9,190,968 90.83 % Sandra Stuart 97,052,846 3,163,513 96.84 % Dianne L. Watts 97,086,964 3,129,395 96.88 % Cheryl Yaremko 100,139,391 76,968 99.92 % Susan Yurkovich 98,984,262 1,232,097 98.77 %

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at sedarplus.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company, and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Corporation

Media contact: Mina Laudan, VP, Corporate Affairs, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor contacts: Pat Elliott, CFO and Corporate Secretary, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Head, Corporate Development, (604) 661-5390, [email protected].