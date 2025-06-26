Canfor Announces Closure of Darlington and Estill Sawmills

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announced today its decision to permanently close the Estill and Darlington sawmills in South Carolina, effective August 2025. These closures follow an extended period of persistently weak market conditions and sustained financial losses, which have made continued operations at these facilities no longer viable.

"We understand the significant impact this difficult decision will have on our employees," said Lee Goodloe, President, Canfor Southern Pine. "This outcome is in no way a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our teams. We are committed to supporting our employees through this transition, including providing severance payments and exploring opportunities for redeployment within our other operations where possible."

Approximately 290 employees will be affected by the closures, which will also reduce Canfor's U.S. lumber production capacity by 350 million board feet annually.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and renewable energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

