Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announce Senior Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) is announcing changes to the senior leadership team. After 14 years with Canfor, Alan Nicholl, Executive Vice President, Bio-Based Solutions & Pulp Operations, has accepted the role of Managing Director with Licella Holdings, Canfor's joint venture partner in Arbios Biotech (Arbios) effective April 2022. Alan will continue to serve as President & CEO of Arbios.

David Calabrigo, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary, has assumed responsibility for leading the Bio-Innovation team as the Company continues to pursue opportunities to develop bio-based solutions to address the growing demand for low carbon, renewable products.

Kevin Anderson, Vice President, Operations, Canfor Pulp is now reporting directly to Don Kayne, CEO, Canfor Pulp.

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as in Sweden with 70% interest in Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Senior Director, Communications & GR, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, CFO and SVP, Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Director, Corporate Finance, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]