What is happening?

Cando Rail & Terminals is proposing the Cando Sturgeon Rail Terminal West Expansion Project, an expansion to an existing rail terminal facility located in Sturgeon County, Alberta. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 87381). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on April 4, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period, and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to participate in a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Sessions

March 19, 2024 , from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. MT

March 21, 2024 , from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. MT

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page and click on "Information Sessions ." A French session is available upon request. If you have any questions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Any future opportunities to participate will be announced at a later date.

What is the proposed project?

Cando Rail and Terminals is proposing to expand the Cando Sturgeon Rail Terminal Project, an existing rail terminal facility located in Sturgeon County, about 23 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Alberta. As proposed, the Cando Sturgeon Rail Terminal West Expansion Project would double the area of the current rail terminal by increasing the project footprint by about 130 hectares. The project would operate for at least 50 years and be a full-service and multi-purpose facility used to store, sort, maintain and transload rail cars.

Additional Information

In October 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change announced the Government of Canada's guidance on the interim administration of the Impact Assessment Act (the IAA), following the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Canada on the constitutionality of the IAA. According to the interim measures, advancing projects through the impact assessment process is at the discretion of the proponent. The Agency remains committed to collaborating with proponents to advance the assessment of projects and discuss the information requirements.

