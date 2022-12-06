TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- CanDeal Data & Analytics ("CanDeal DNA"), the leading provider of Canadian fixed income data, pricing and information services, and Fundata Canada Inc., have partnered to integrate CanDeal's industry-standard fixed income pricing into Fundata's suite of products and services for the investment fund industry.

CanDeal DNA's reference pricing service covers over 80,000 fixed income securities. Integrating this data on the Fundata distribution platform creates the most comprehensive solution for investment managers researching, monitoring, and managing Canadian fixed income exposures across fund portfolios.

Fundata is a leading distributor of investment fund data and analytics in Canada, tracking over 3,500 distinct mutual funds and almost 1,000 exchange-traded funds, amounting to well over 40,000 fund entries including clones and series.

By offering CanDeal DNA fixed income pricing data through Fundata, investment managers looking to perform high-level fixed-income analysis will be able to easily identify both the target securities and portfolio managers on one convenient platform. Dealers on the sell-side can gain confidence in having more comprehensive data to support compliance with Know Your Product requirements.

Furthermore, CanDeal DNA's solution for Dealer Margin Requirements is now also available via Fundata, providing accurate, comprehensive minimum margin requirements calculated daily for over 80,000 fixed income securities and as required by IIROC Rule 5200. CanDeal DNA's Analytics Suite additionally articulates the price risk and liquidity risk of securities.

"We are thrilled to incorporate into Fundata's suite of products and services the rich fixed-income pricing data that only CanDeal DNA can deliver," said Janny Vincent, President and CEO of Fundata. "The combination of these valuations for 80,000 fixed income securities along with Fundata's manager information, risk data, performance data, and more is a game changer for Canadian investment funds."

"Fundata's footprint in the investment fund industry is unmatched," said Robin Hanlon, Head of Strategic Partnerships at CanDeal DNA. "We are excited that our partnership will greatly enhance what Fundata delivers to its institutional clients by providing comprehensive pricing data and unique insight for their trading activity along with market context for use in modelling, risk and compliance."

"The partnership between Fundata and CanDeal DNA has provided us with a single source of information, combining deep investment fund data with accurate pricing," said Carol Chiu, President, CI Investment Services, a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. "This high-impact, cost-effective solution was possible thanks to a highly collaborative relationship that was attuned to our distinct needs."

About CanDeal Group

CanDeal Group is a leading provider of electronic marketplaces and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. CanDeal Data & Analytics ("CanDeal DNA") delivers the most comprehensive and accurate dealer-sourced OTC content delivering pricing, analytics and reference data to industry market participants, vendor channels and solution providers. CanDeal's Markets division, which accounts for more than 90% of electronic trading in Canada, provides access to a deep pool of liquidity for Canadian government, agency, provincial and corporate bonds, as well as money market instruments and interest rate swaps. CanDeal Markets also delivers Canadian institutional investors with electronic access to liquidity in non-Canadian debt and derivative marketplaces. CanDeal Solutions delivers Issuer and KYC platforms for the Canadian market. CanDeal's stakeholders include BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD

Securities, and TMX Group. For more information, visit https://candealdna.com .

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada. Our database contains data on over 40,000 investment fund products. Fundata provides customized data feeds, top-shelf analytics, cutting-edge software tools, and seamless hosted web solutions for fund companies, back office systems, investment planners, banks, trust companies, resellers and redistributors, and online, print, and broadcast media channels.

