TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- CanDeal, the leading institutional electronic marketplace for Canadian rates, corporate bonds, money markets and derivatives, announces the integration of Corporate Matrix Pricing on its Evolution fixed income trading platform. With this new offering, CanDeal Evolution is the only platform with dealer-sourced intraday corporate pricing alongside robust capabilities for trading Canadian corporate bonds.

By aggregating prices from all of Canada's liquidity providers, this real-time intraday pricing establishes a new standard for corporate bonds, offering full pre-trade transparency into the pricing of individual bonds and the broader credit market throughout the day and at market close.

"The addition of Corporate Matrix Pricing on CanDeal Evolution means that our buyside clients can gain the insights they need to trade corporate credit with confidence, alongside other fixed income assets—all in one place and intraday—with the same pricing trusted to evaluate countless portfolios," said Robert Kelsall, Head of Credit Trading. "This is another example of how CanDeal works closely with both the buyside and the sellside of the financial industry to bring greater value to participants in the Canadian fixed income market."

The intraday pricing displays dynamic data and continuously updates with changes in spread and GOC benchmark yields, replacing the previously static, end-of-day updates. CanDeal DNA (Data & Analytics) powers the matrix pricing on Evolution with hourly snapshots of the sellside dealers' indicative corporate pricing. Traders can also leverage this intraday pricing to compare corporates against other fixed income securities, offering a real-time view across asset classes.

CanDeal's Corporate Matrix Pricing initiative was developed in collaboration with both the buyside and sellside of the Canadian trading community. To establish the most comprehensive credit trading platform for the Canadian market, CanDeal's dealers nationwide are now contributing their intraday corporate pricing along with their liquidity via the CanDeal Evolution platform.

About CanDeal Group

CanDeal Group is a leading provider of an electronic marketplace and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. CanDeal's Markets division, which accounts for more than 90% of electronic debt trading in Canada, provides access to a deep pool of liquidity for Canadian government, agency, provincial and corporate bonds, as well as money market instruments and interest rate swaps. CanDeal Data & Analytics ("CanDeal DNA") delivers the most comprehensive and accurate dealer-sourced OTC content for pricing, analytics and reference data to industry market participants, vendor channels and solution providers. CanDeal Benchmark Solutions is an independent business unit. CanDeal Solutions delivers mutualized services, including a centralized KYC utility for the Canadian market.

CanDeal's stakeholders include BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and TMX Group. Visit https://candeal.com .

