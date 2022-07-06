GATINEAU, QC, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic during the periods of Monday, July 4, to Friday, July 8; Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15; and Monday, July 18, to Friday, July 22, from 9 am to 2:55 pm, due to labourers' strike action.