Cancellation of planned closure of Macdonald-Cartier Bridge Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

08 Sep, 2023, 13:53 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will remain open on Saturday, September 9, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure. 

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

