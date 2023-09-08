GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will remain open on Saturday, September 9, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure.

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]