Public Services and Procurement Canada
08 Sep, 2023, 13:53 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will remain open on Saturday, September 9, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure.
